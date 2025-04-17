Amputee Palestinian Boy’s Portrait Earns 2025 World Press Photo Award

A powerful and evocative image of a nine-year-old Palestinian boy who lost both arms in an Israeli attack on Gaza City has been awarded the 2025 World Press Photo of the Year Award.

Taken by Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Times, the photograph showcases Mahmoud Ajjour, who was evacuated to Doha after an explosion resulted in the amputation of one arm and severe damage to the other last year.

“One of the most challenging moments Mahmoud’s mother shared with me was when he first realized his arms were gone; his immediate question to her was, ‘How will I be able to hug you?'” Ms. Elouf recounted.

The photographer, also originating from Gaza, was evacuated in December 2023 and now tells the stories of severely injured Palestinians living in Doha.

The jury commended the photo for its “strong composition and attention to light,” as well as its thought-provoking themes, particularly regarding the uncertainties surrounding Mahmoud’s future.

According to the jury, the boy is currently learning to play games on his phone, write, and use his feet to open doors.

“Mahmoud’s dream is simple: he wishes to receive prosthetics and lead a life like any other child,” stated the World Press Photo organizers in their announcement.

Additionally, the jury awarded two photographs as runners-up.

The first, titled ‘Droughts in the Amazon’ by Musuk Nolte for Panos Pictures and the Bertha Foundation, features a man navigating a parched riverbed in the Amazon while delivering supplies to a village that was once reachable by boat.

The second runner-up, ‘Night Crossing’ by John Moore for Getty Images, captures Chinese migrants huddled near a fire amidst a cold rain shower after crossing the US-Mexico border.

In total, the jury reviewed 59,320 photographs submitted by 3,778 photojournalists to select 42 prize-winning images from across the globe.

John Moore’s photograph ‘Night Crossing’ illustrates Chinese migrants seeking warmth by a fire after traversing the US-Mexico border in adverse weather conditions.

Photographers from Agence France-Presse received recognition four times in the regional prize categories, more than any other organization.

Luis Tato, based in Nairobi, earned the award in the ‘Stories’ category for the Africa region for his series of images highlighting Kenya’s youth uprising.

Jerome Brouillet was celebrated in the ‘Singles’ category for Asia-Pacific and Oceania for his iconic shot of surfer Gabriel Medina appearing to float above the waves.

Jerome Brouillet’s photograph captures a surfer who seems to hover gracefully over the ocean waves.

Clarens Siffroy clinched the award in the ‘Stories’ category for North and Central America for his insightful coverage of the gang crisis in Haiti.

Lastly, Anselmo Cunha triumphed in the ‘Singles’ category for South America with his striking image of a Boeing 727-200 abandoned at Salgado Filho International Airport in Brazil.