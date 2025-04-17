Menendez Brothers Scheduled for Resentencing Hearing

Erik and Lyle Menendez are scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom in an effort to convince a judge to shorten their life sentences for the shotgun killings of their parents.

The brothers, known as some of America’s most notorious murderers, are seeking to have their life-without-parole sentences modified to a term that could potentially allow for their release more than 35 years after the violent double homicides.

During their high-profile trials in the 1990s, prosecutors claimed the siblings murdered Jose and Kitty Menendez in their affluent Beverly Hills home to seize a $14 million inheritance.

Initially, they attributed the deaths to a Mafia hit, marking the first of five varying excuses they provided over time.

A lengthy effort, supported by their family and gaining traction among the public—whose interest was piqued by a popular Netflix series—has aimed to secure their release.

Advocates argue that Erik Menendez, 54, and Lyle Menendez, 57, have behaved as exemplary prisoners, demonstrating reform and deserving a second chance.

Their case was bolstered by the former chief prosecutor of Los Angeles, who requested the court to reconsider the men’s sentences.

However, since the appointment of Nathan Hochman as district attorney last year, the stance has shifted.

He asserts that the men have not taken responsibility for their actions and continue to fabricate accounts regarding the murders, during which they shot their parents multiple times, including in the knees.

Hochman also highlights the premeditated nature of the killings—evidenced by the brothers’ attempts to establish alibis—and their subsequent efforts to solicit cover-ups.

He argues that their unwillingness to disclose the true details surrounding the crime disqualifies them from parole eligibility.

Nonetheless, last week, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic dismissed the district attorney’s attempt to retract its resentencing motion.

The hearing, which is slated to commence at around 5 PM Irish time, is anticipated to last up to two days.

The original trials for the brothers were significant public spectacles, and renewed fascination with the case arose last year following the release of the Netflix series ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.’