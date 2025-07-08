Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations Restart Amid Trump’s Push for Agreement

Negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have restarted in Qatar, with US President Donald Trump urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement to conclude the conflict.

“The indirect negotiations are ongoing this morning in Doha, with a fourth meeting taking place… the discussions are still centered on the implementation mechanisms, specifically the provisions concerning withdrawal and humanitarian assistance,” a Palestinian official involved in the talks remarked.

“So far, no significant progress has been made, and the negotiations continue,” stated another Palestinian official.

The latest round of talks between Israel and Hamas has commenced, with representatives from both sides situated in separate rooms within the same building.

US President Donald Trump converses with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House.

“I don’t believe there is a delay. I think everything is proceeding very smoothly,” the US President told reporters when questioned about the obstacles to achieving peace.

Sitting across a lengthy table from the Israeli leader, Mr. Trump also indicated that Hamas is interested in resolving the conflict in Gaza, which has now entered its 22nd month.

“They are eager to meet and wish to achieve a ceasefire,” Mr. Trump mentioned to reporters at the White House when asked if clashes involving Israeli soldiers could derail negotiations.

Mr. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was expected to join the discussions in Doha this week.

‘We don’t care’

Meanwhile, Mr. Netanyahu dismissed the idea of a complete Palestinian state, asserting that Israel would “always” maintain security control over Gaza.

“People might argue it’s not a full state; it’s not a state. We don’t care,” Mr. Netanyahu stated.

Addressing reporters during a dinner between US and Israeli officials yesterday, Mr. Netanyahu mentioned that the US and Israel were collaborating with other nations to provide Palestinians a “better future,” hinting that residents of Gaza might移 to neighboring countries.

“If people choose to stay, they can; but if they wish to leave, they should have that option,” Mr. Netanyahu declared.

On the ground, five Israeli soldiers lost their lives in combat in northern Gaza, according to the military, marking one of the deadliest days for Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory this year.

Mr. Netanyahu expressed sorrow over a “difficult morning,” stating: “All of Israel bows its head and mourns the sacrifice of our heroic soldiers, who risked their lives in the effort to defeat Hamas and liberate all our captives.”

Israeli military correspondents reported that the fatalities occurred due to improvised explosive devices exploding near Beit Hanun in the northern region.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, at least 445 Israeli soldiers have died, according to an AFP count.

Yesterday, the civil defense agency reported that Israeli forces had killed at least 12 individuals in Gaza, including six at a clinic serving displaced persons from the conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu mourned a ‘difficult morning.’

Media restrictions in Gaza and challenges in accessing numerous areas mean that AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency.

The war has created severe humanitarian conditions for the more than two million people living in Gaza.

While Israel enjoys full support from the Trump administration, the US leader has increasingly advocated for an end to what he described as the “hell” in Gaza, asserting on Sunday that he believes there is a “good chance” for a resolution this upcoming week.

“The top priority for the president right now in the Middle East is to end the war in Gaza and to ensure the safe return of all hostages,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Dire humanitarian conditions have affected Gaza’s more than two million people.

Ms. Leavitt stated that Mr. Trump wants Hamas to agree to a US-brokered proposal “immediately” after Israel supported the ceasefire plan which included the release of hostages held in Gaza in return for Palestinian detainees.

The US proposal outlined a 60-day ceasefire during which Hamas would release ten living hostages and several deceased individuals in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel, according to two Palestinian sources familiar with the discussions.

Hamas was also seeking certain conditions related to Israel’s retreat, guarantees against a return to hostilities during negotiations, and the restoration of the UN-led aid distribution system, they indicated.

Out of the 251 hostages taken by Palestinian militants during the October 2023 Hamas attack that instigated the war, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 that the Israeli military claims are deceased.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack led to the deaths of 1,219 individuals, primarily civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official data.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has resulted in at least 57,523 deaths in Gaza, predominantly among civilians, as reported by the Hamas-run health ministry. The United Nations considers these figures to be reliable.

