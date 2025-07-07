Israel Launches Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen

The Israeli military has reported strikes on Houthi positions in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, marking the first such attack on Yemen in nearly a month.

These strikes targeted Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif ports, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant, in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on Israel, according to the military.

Shortly after the strikes, the Israeli military indicated that two missiles had been launched from Yemen, with efforts underway to intercept them; however, the outcomes of these interceptions remain under evaluation.

The Israeli ambulance service stated that there were no reports of missile impacts or casualties following the launches from Yemen.

Most of the numerous missiles and drones aimed at Israel have either been intercepted or have fallen short.

Israel has executed a series of counter-strikes in response.

Additionally, Israel targeted the Galaxy Leader ship at Ras Isa port, which had been seized by the Houthis in late 2023, the military stated.

“The forces of the Houthi terrorist regime have installed a radar system on the ship, using it to monitor vessels in international maritime areas, thus facilitating the activities of the Houthi terrorist regime,” the military claimed.

A spokesperson for the Houthis stated that their air defenses responded to the Israeli attack ‘by deploying a significant number of domestically produced surface-to-air missiles.’

Local residents reported that the Israeli strikes on Hodeidah, a city on the Red Sea, knocked the main power station offline, leaving the city without power.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Houthi-operated Al-Masirah TV announced that Israel launched a series of attacks on Hodeidah shortly after issuing an evacuation warning for the population near the three Yemeni ports.

This assault occurred just hours after a ship was struck off Hodeidah, prompting the crew to abandon it as it began taking on water.

No immediate claims of responsibility were made for this attack; however, security firm Ambrey noted that the vessel resembles typical Houthi targets.

Israel has significantly strained other Iranian allies in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Despite this, the Tehran-backed Houthis and pro-Iranian armed factions in Iraq continue to remain operational.

The group’s leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, formed the force from a group of improvised mountain fighters.

Under al-Houthi’s leadership, the group has transformed into an army comprising tens of thousands of fighters, acquiring armed drones and ballistic missiles. Saudi Arabia and Western nations allege that these arms are sourced from Iran, a claim that Tehran refutes.

Yesterday, the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television station reported that the “Israeli enemy is targeting the port of Hodeidah,” noting strikes on the ports of Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Al-Kathib power station.

The Houthis have expanded their operations to target vessels associated with the United States and Britain following military strikes from these countries aimed at securing the waterway in January 2024.

In May, the Houthis reached a ceasefire with the United States, putting an end to weeks of intensive US strikes against them, although they pledged to continue targeting Israeli ships.