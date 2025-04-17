Governor Reports Young Girl Among Three Victims of Russian Strike in Dnipro

A drone attack by Russia on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro late last night resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a young girl, according to authorities.

“A significant UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assault led to tragic outcomes. Three individuals lost their lives in Dnipro, including a child,” stated Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak in a post on Telegram.

Among the deceased were a young girl and an elderly woman, he specified.

“Thirty people sustained injuries, five of whom were children,” he remarked, noting that 16 patients were still under medical care, with one in serious condition.

Approximately a dozen apartment buildings suffered damage in the attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram that several fires erupted in the eastern city as a result of the drone strike, all of which have been extinguished.

Russia’s defense ministry announced this morning that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 49 in the Kursk region.

On Sunday, a ballistic missile strike from Russia claimed the lives of at least 35 individuals in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Aerial assaults have intensified despite calls for a ceasefire from US President Donald Trump to end more than three years of conflict.

This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to meet with French leaders in Paris to discuss the ongoing war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has stated that Europe is keen to prolong the “war” in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, we perceive a commitment from Europeans to continue the war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed journalists this morning when asked about expectations from the Paris discussions.

Ukraine targets Shuya for the second consecutive day, according to Russia.

Russian authorities have asserted that their air defense systems successfully destroyed or intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones across six regions overnight.

Of those drones, 49 were neutralized in the Kursk region, with others taken down in Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula regions as reported by Russia’s Defence Ministry.

In a statement on Telegram, officials from Russia’s Ivanovo region, located east of Moscow, disclosed that Ukrainian drones struck the town of Shuya but caused no casualties or damage.

This marks the second consecutive night that Shuya, situated around 1,150 km from the Ukrainian border, has faced an attack.

The town serves as the base for a Russian missile brigade that Ukraine has accused of carrying out the strike on Sumy, which resulted in at least 35 fatalities on Sunday.

Videos circulated on Russian Telegram channels appeared to show the base being targeted, with at least one fire visible on its grounds.

Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the footage.

In the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian-appointed management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reported that a Ukrainian drone was shot down 300 meters from the facility, which is the largest in Europe.