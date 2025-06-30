Israeli Court Delays Netanyahu’s Appearance in Corruption Case

An Israeli court has delayed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial after he sought a postponement with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a ruling released by Netanyahu’s party.

“In light of the explanations provided… we partially accept the request and cancel at this time Mr. Netanyahu’s hearings planned for this week,” stated the Jerusalem district court in its ruling, which was shared online by the Likud party.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had requested the court to excuse him from testifying for the next two weeks so he could concentrate on security matters following a ceasefire with Iran and during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are being held.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the prosecutors in Israel regarding the corruption trial faced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that Washington, having contributed billions in aid to Israel, would not “stand for this.”

The trial commenced in 2020 and encompasses three criminal cases.

On Friday, the court denied a request from Netanyahu’s lawyers to postpone his testimony for the next two weeks due to diplomatic and security concerns following the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran this month.

Trump condemned the Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial.

“It is INSANITY what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, claiming that the judicial proceedings would hamper Netanyahu’s ability to engage in talks with Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran.

A spokesperson for the Israeli prosecution refrained from commenting on Trump’s post.

Netanyahu retweeted Trump’s message on X, adding: “Thank you again, @realDonaldTrump. Together, we will make the Middle East Great Again!”

In his second post over a few days defending Netanyahu and advocating for the trial’s cancellation, Trump went further to link Israel’s legal issues to U.S. aid.

“The United States spends billions of dollars a year, far more than on any other nation, supporting and protecting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” Trump stated.

Trump claimed that Netanyahu was “currently” negotiating a deal with Hamas, without providing additional details.

On Friday, the Republican president expressed belief that a ceasefire was imminent.

Hamas indicated it would be willing to release the remaining hostages in Gaza as part of any agreement to conclude the war, while Israel maintains it can only do so if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled.

Hamas refuses to surrender its weapons.

Interest in resolving the Gaza conflict has intensified following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

