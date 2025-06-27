Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Requests Delay in Corruption Trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a delay in his testimony for his protracted corruption trial, following US President Donald Trump’s appeal for a pardon on his behalf.

In a court filing, Mr. Netanyahu’s attorney, Amit Hadad, stated that the Israeli leader’s testimony should be postponed due to “regional and global developments.”

“The court is respectfully asked to cancel the hearings where the prime minister was set to testify in the next two weeks,” the document highlighted.

It noted that Mr. Netanyahu was “obliged to focus all his time and efforts on managing significant national, diplomatic, and security matters” in the wake of a brief conflict with Iran and ongoing fighting in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are being held.

On his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump remarked that the Netanyahu trial “should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero,” following the conclusion of a 12-day war with Iran.

Israel’s opposition leader cautioned Mr. Trump against meddling in Israel’s internal matters.

“We appreciate President Trump, but… the president should not interfere in a judicial trial within an independent nation,” Yair Lapid stated in an interview with the news website Ynet.

Mr. Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, having initially taken office in 1996 at the age of 46, with his first term extending until 1999.

He returned to power in 2009 for a second term, which lasted until 2021, and commenced his third term in 2022.

In a trial that has faced numerous delays since it commenced in May 2020, Mr. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

In the initial case, both Mr. Netanyahu and his spouse, Sara, are accused of receiving over €222,014 in luxury items such as cigars, jewelry, and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

Additionally, in two other cases, Mr. Netanyahu is accused of attempting to secure more favorable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.