Lion attacks and kills 14-year-old girl in Kenya

A lion has taken the life of a 14-year-old girl near the capital city of Nairobi, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The tragic event took place yesterday on a ranch located to the south of Nairobi National Park.

The attack was observed by another teenager, who promptly alerted the authorities, as reported by the KWS.

“KWS rangers and response teams were quickly mobilized and followed bloodstains to the Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was found with injuries to her lower back,” the conservation agency stated.

A trap has been set for the lion, and teams have been dispatched to search the area, alongside enhanced safety measures.

Additionally, the KWS mentioned that a 54-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Nyeri County, Kenya, on Friday.

“KWS extends its deepest condolences to the grieving families and remains committed to collaborating with local law enforcement and communities to improve the safety of individuals living near protected wildlife zones,” the statement read.

The agency called for increased investment in “human-wildlife conflict mitigation,” which includes establishing early warning systems and fostering greater collaboration with impacted communities.