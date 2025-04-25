Moment to Reflect While Waiting to Pay Respects to the Pope

As pilgrims arrived for a second day to visit St. Peter’s Basilica, dark clouds intermittently gathered over Vatican City throughout the day.

A quick rain shower in the morning offered little relief from the hot spring sun as crowds once again formed to honor Pope Francis.

By the afternoon, waiting times reached up to three hours before ominous black clouds rolled in from the north, accompanied by distant thunder.

Though brief, the second bout of rain led many in the evening crowd to leave, and word quickly spread that the line was moving at a faster pace.

There’s ample opportunity in the queue to soak in the atmosphere.

A young couple nearby held hands and prayed the rosary in Spanish as the line advanced steadily toward the basilica’s entrance.

At the midway point, security removed a woman from the queue upon discovering she was carrying a dog.

As visitors entered the basilica, phones emerged from coats, bags, and pockets, being raised high in the air.

Moving through the nave required careful navigation around people taking selfies and videos until they were just meters away from the coffin of Pope Francis lying in state.

Although he encouraged the prudent use of smartphones, the late pontiff often criticized the overuse of such devices.

As they neared the coffin, some individuals in line complied with ushers’ requests to put their phones away, while others took the chance for a quick photo.

There were only a few seconds to pay their respects.

Many blessed themselves with little time to pause as they walked past.

Several took a moment of reflection behind the altar.

The interior of the basilica is stunning; nonetheless, the remains of a man who championed simplicity overshadowed the magnificent surroundings.

Photos continued to be snapped at the basilica’s exit.

A final opportunity to document history.

The entire experience lasted just 40 minutes.

A half-hour later, as darkness descended and the threat of rain dissipated, crowds returned to St. Peter’s Square, and lines reformed.

By last night, 91,000 people had passed through the basilica’s doors.

A Vatican source mentioned that visitors had discovered that joining the queue extremely early in the morning or close to midnight significantly reduced their wait time.

The anticipation of inclement weather also played a role.