As the Vatican gears up for the covert assembly of cardinals tasked with selecting a successor to Pope Francis, set aside—at least somewhat—what you may have gathered from the film Conclave, last year’s blockbuster depicting intricate power struggles and betrayal.

The conclave designated to choose a new pope is anticipated to commence sometime after 6 May.

This will take place following the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday and subsequent discussions among the cardinals, known as general congregations.

Though the film, which earned an Oscar in March for best adapted screenplay, has been praised for its authentic representation in terms of costumes and set design, how accurate is it in other aspects?