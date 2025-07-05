Over 45 People Injured in Explosion at Rome Petrol Station

At least 45 individuals have sustained injuries from a large explosion at a petrol station in Rome, as reported by Italian officials.

This includes 12 police officers and six firefighters.

The explosion occurred at the facility providing petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Prenestino area of the city just after 8 am (7 am Irish time).

Injured parties are receiving treatment in local hospitals, according to Italian news agencies, with two in critical condition due to severe burns and requiring ventilation support.

Images released by the fire department depicted the petrol station nearly destroyed.

“I pray for everyone affected by the explosion at the gas station (…) in the heart of my Diocese. I continue to follow the developments of this tragic event with great concern,” wrote Pope Leo XIV on social media.

Firefighters and ambulance personnel were on the scene when the blast occurred, having been dispatched earlier after a truck collided with a pipeline at the petrol station, as reported by Italian media.

Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, addressed reporters at the site, suggesting that the incident was related to fuel tank refilling operations, leading to a gas leak, followed by a fire and the subsequent explosion.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed gratitude to police, firefighters, and other emergency services for their efforts in preventing this tragic event from resulting in even graver consequences.

The station was associated with the Eni ENI.MI brand but wasn’t owned by the Italian energy company, as stated in their announcement.

A sports center across from the site, which hosts a youth summer camp, was evacuated prior to the explosion, a representative mentioned in a Facebook video, assuring that the five children in care were safe and with their families.