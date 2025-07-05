Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Faces Rape Charges

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been accused of raping two women.

Authorities in London stated that the midfielder is facing five charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents occurring between 2021 and 2022.

The Ghanaian international was charged just four days after leaving the north London club, as his contract expired on Monday.

The allegation of sexual assault involves a third woman, according to police.

Partey, 32, residing in Hertfordshire, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.

He joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for €50m in October 2020 and quickly became an integral part of the first team.

His first arrest took place in July 2022, but he was not publicly identified at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing.

Additional reporting by Reuters