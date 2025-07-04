UNICEF: Gazans Facing Severe Water Deprivation

A UNICEF spokesperson has stated that children in Gaza are just weeks away from dying of thirst due to a fuel blockade.

James Elder noted that a 100-day fuel blockade in the region is affecting water distribution, as “fuel is essential for delivering water,” leading to “water deprivation” for the population in the area.

Mr. Elder, who visited Gaza, described the blockade on fuel entering the enclave as “one of the darkest testimonials to the intent of what we’re observing in Gaza.”

“A 100-day blockade of fuel means that people are on the brink of witnessing children perish from thirst,” he stated.

According to Mr. Elder, Israel controls the pipelines, turning “the tap on and off,” while electricity powers desalination plants.

“It’s easy to argue about food being blocked because Hamas allegedly steals it,” he stated, “but there’s no evidence supporting that claim.”

“This is a population that is being starved. Water directly benefits the population, so there is no justification, evidence, or logic for that,” he added.

Displaced Palestinians are seen queuing to fill containers with water supplied by tankers in Gaza City.

The latest surge of violence in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict began in October 2023, triggered by a Hamas attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals and the abduction of around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

Gaza’s health ministry reports that Israel’s ensuing military operations have claimed more than 56,000 Palestinian lives.

This has led to a hunger crisis, displacing Gaza’s entire population and prompting accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, as well as war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel has denied these allegations.

A previous ceasefire lasting two months ended after Israeli airstrikes killed over 400 Palestinians on March 18.

Mr. Elder mentioned that the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation operates four sites in Gaza, stating, “Imagine if all of Dublin were under siege and you had only four sites in Citywest for food access.”

He further explained that UNICEF “cannot access these sites” because they are located in “a militarized area,” adding that “any movement within the Gaza Strip must be carefully coordinated.”

He labeled their operations in such zones as “one of the major concerns with this situation.”

“You cannot force individuals through a militarized area and expect justification if they are harmed because they are in such a zone,” he asserted.

Mr. Elder also highlighted that UNICEF is “still distributing therapeutic food without any fatalities occurring, whether in Sudan, Ethiopia, or Gaza.”

‘Immense hope’ for Gaza

Expressing “immense hope” for Gaza, Mr. Elder pointed to the high literacy rate and the resilient attitude of its people.

“Parents and grandparents work tirelessly to keep their children in school,” he remarked, adding that “UNICEF is equally committed to our educational and trauma-related efforts.”

“This is why Palestinian graduates from Gaza are highly sought after by universities across the region,” he noted.

However, Mr. Elder cautioned that “we are in uncharted territory regarding trauma.”

“Every child in Gaza requires mental health support,” he emphasized.

“We are at a crucial point where action is not just overdue; it’s essential. The international community must respond.”