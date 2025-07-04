Putin Informs Trump: Russia Will Not Abandon Its Objectives in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his US counterpart that Moscow will not “abandon” its objectives in Ukraine, while also reaffirming its commitment to continue the negotiation process regarding the conflict, as reported by the Kremlin following a call between the leaders.

“Our president stated that Russia will achieve its set objectives, specifically addressing the fundamental issues that have led to the current situation,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“Russia will not relinquish these objectives.”

“He also mentioned the readiness of the Russian side to persist in the negotiation process,” Mr. Ushakov added, noting that the call lasted nearly an hour.

Mr. Putin indicated that Russia is prepared to keep negotiating but remains focused on addressing what it refers to as the “root causes” of the conflict, now entering its fourth year.

This was the first publicly acknowledged call between the two leaders in over two weeks.

Mr. Ushakov mentioned that the topic of weapons deliveries to Ukraine was not discussed during the Trump-Putin phone call.

He added that while Russia is willing to continue discussions with the US, any peace negotiations must occur directly between Moscow and Kyiv.

This remark comes amid indications that Moscow is attempting to avoid a trilateral format for peace talks.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian diplomats requested US diplomats to exit the room during such a meeting in Istanbul in early June.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin did not address the possibility of a face-to-face meeting, Mr. Ushakov stated.

Shortly after the call, a reported Russian drone strike resulted in a fire in an apartment building in a northern suburb of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

This attack suggested that there has been minimal change in the trajectory of the conflict immediately following the call.

In Kyiv itself, witnesses reported explosions and sustained heavy machine gun fire as air defense units engaged drones over the capital.

Potential Call Between Trump and Zelensky

A senior Ukrainian official announced that Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also plan to converse, but not until tomorrow.

They have previously addressed matters such as the Ukraine conflict and economic cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to speak with Donald Trump

Mr. Zelensky informed reporters in Denmark that he hopes to speak with Mr. Trump as soon as tomorrow regarding the recent pause in certain weapons shipments, which was first revealed earlier this week.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky are anticipated to discuss the sudden halt in some significant US weapon deliveries to Kyiv, with the Ukrainian leader likely to bring up potential future arms sales, according to the Financial Times.

The timing of the call may change, the FT reported, citing sources familiar with the planning.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment regarding the reported call. The US has suspended some critical weapon shipments to Ukraine due to dwindling stockpiles.

This decision prompted Ukraine to summon the acting US envoy to Kyiv yesterday to emphasize the importance of ongoing military assistance from Washington and to caution that the move could weaken Ukraine’s ability to defend against escalating Russian airstrikes and battlefield advances.

The Pentagon’s decision contributed to a reduction in deliveries of Patriot air defense missiles that Ukraine relies on to intercept fast-moving ballistic missiles.

Russia Airstrikes Aimed at Disrupting Recruitment, Kyiv Claims

Two individuals lost their lives in a Russian airstrike on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which also damaged a military draft office there as part of what Kyiv described as a coordinated effort to disrupt recruitment for its war effort.

The strike on Poltava, which also injured 47 people and caused a fire at the city’s main draft office, followed a drone attack earlier this week near a recruitment center in Kryvyi Rih.

Both cities are regional capitals.

A destroyed market following a shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on July 1

“We understand that their (Russian) objective is to hamper the mobilization process,” Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s ground forces, told Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

“However, I want to emphasize that… it is premature (for Russia) to celebrate because the process is unceasing.”

Ukraine has faced challenges in repelling a larger and better-equipped Russian military, and its call-up process has faced scrutiny due to allegations of draft-office corruption, inadequate training, and ineffective battlefield command.

As the fourth year of its full-scale invasion continues, Russia has gained territory in eastern Ukraine and frequently targets cities located far from the front lines with drones and missiles. Kyiv’s domestic security agency also reports a sabotage campaign in the region.

In a statement released last month, the Security Service of Ukraine indicated that it had detained over 700 individuals since 2024 for alleged crimes that included arson against troop vehicles and bombings of draft offices.

A Ukrainian security official, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive topics, revealed that Russia aims to undermine Kyiv’s military recruitment efforts by spreading disinformation and hacking recruitment office computers.

“The disruption of mobilization is closely tied to the dissemination of panic and intimidation among the population,” the source stated, adding that bombings are part of the broader strategy.

Intensifying Strikes

Russian forces have also escalated attacks on military training facilities in recent weeks, leading Kyiv’s top general to order heightened security measures at military bases.

A missile attack in southeastern Ukraine this week resulted in the death of a brigade commander.

Ukrainian forces have also conducted longer-range assaults on Russian bases in occupied territories and deep inside Russia.

The earlier strike on Poltava occurred following the US announcement of a pause in certain weapons shipments to Ukraine, prompting warnings in Kyiv that this decision would jeopardize Ukraine’s defense against escalating Russian airstrikes and territorial gains.

In a separate incident, two individuals were killed in a ballistic missile strike targeting port infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, as reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper.

Dozens of fatalities have been recorded in recent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.