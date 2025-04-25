Starmer Cautions on Energy Risks at London Summit with Von der Leyen

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has addressed an energy summit in London, stating that the “world has changed” due to “Russia weaponising energy,” which has heightened insecurity both globally and locally.

His remarks came during a conference that includes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he plans to discuss ways to enhance post-Brexit cooperation in advance of an EU-UK summit next month.

The energy conference, set to conclude tomorrow, aims to coordinate international efforts to bolster energy security by shifting towards cleaner power sources.

Britain aims to significantly decarbonise its electricity sector by 2030. The UK government opened the meeting – represented by Minister of State Timmy Dooley from Ireland – by committing to invest €350 million in offshore wind projects.

The bloc is anticipated to release a more comprehensive phase-out strategy in May.

The European Commission is actively working to eliminate Russian oil and gas imports.

The UK currently holds the position of the world’s second-largest offshore wind market by capacity, following China. However, rising costs due to high inflation and supply chain challenges have impacted the industry.

UK government-backed GB Energy, launched last year to promote investment in renewables, is set to invest in existing offshore wind component manufacturers producing items such as floating offshore platforms and cables.

This funding is part of the €9.7 billion committed to GB Energy during the current government term, with individual companies invited to apply for grants by the end of the year.