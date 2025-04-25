Prime Minister Hamza meets with Iraqi Interior Minister

Apr 24 (Jowhar) – The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, held a welcoming meeting with the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, who arrived in the country today on an official visit.

Somalia and Iraq Deepen Ties: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Hosts Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant diplomatic engagement, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, welcomed the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, during an official visit to Somalia on April 24, 2025.

The high-level meeting, held in Mogadishu, marks a renewed commitment by both nations to bolster their bilateral relations. Discussions between Prime Minister Barre and Minister Al-Shammari centered on enhancing cooperation in key areas, including security, counter-terrorism, military training, and the exchange of expertise.

Prime Minister Barre expressed his appreciation for Minister Al-Shammari’s visit, emphasizing its importance in consolidating the longstanding brotherly ties between Somalia and Iraq. “Your visit is a testament to the solid partnership between our countries, and it opens new avenues for collaboration in areas vital to our national interests,” Barre stated. He underscored the significance of sharing experiences and deepening mutual support, particularly as both countries confront similar security challenges.

Minister Al-Shammari, for his part, conveyed Iraq’s steadfast support for Somalia’s efforts to achieve stability and development. He reaffirmed his government’s readiness to strengthen cooperation, especially in the realms of security, migration, education, and the training of Somali security forces. “Iraq stands with Somalia and is committed to advancing our shared goals through practical cooperation and the exchange of knowledge,” Al-Shammari declared.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism that this visit would pave the way for concrete partnerships and joint initiatives. They agreed to establish technical committees to facilitate the implementation of agreed-upon programs, with a special focus on capacity building and counter-terrorism strategies.

This official visit by the Iraqi Minister of Interior underscores the growing importance of diplomatic and security cooperation between Somalia and Iraq. It also signals a broader commitment by both governments to work together in addressing regional challenges and promoting peace and stability in their respective regions.

As Somalia continues its path toward recovery and development, strengthened alliances with partner countries such as Iraq are expected to play an increasingly vital role in supporting its national priorities and enhancing the capabilities of its security institutions.