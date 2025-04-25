Vatican Becomes a Sanctuary as the Reality of the Pope’s Passing Sets In

Grief is typically described in three distinct stages.

The first stage involves shock and denial, followed by the process of coming to terms with the loss, and ultimately, the effort to move on.

If this characterization holds any truth, yesterday marked the Catholic community and Rome’s transition into the second stage.

As the remains of Pope Francis were transported through the Vatican in an open casket to St. Peter’s Basilica, the reality of his passing set in.

By the time the doors opened at 11 am, 20,000 individuals had already assembled to pay their respects.

Later in the afternoon, the Vatican announced that the wait time to view the coffin had exceeded three hours.

Among those in line, some were tourists in Rome who took the chance to witness this historic moment, while many Catholics made the journey specifically to show their reverence.

More people are expected to arrive in the days ahead.

Pope Francis will lie in state until Friday at St. Peter’s Basilica.

As some visitors entered the basilica, they took photographs while passing by the Pope’s coffin, reflecting a modern world that captures significant events through smartphones—an experience that would have been unimaginable for those who paid their respects to John Paul II in 2005.

The global media presence surrounding this event is astounding.

Countless journalists and camera crews are positioned in St. Peter’s Square, with many more stationed on rooftops throughout Rome to report on the death of a prominent global figure.

By 10:15 pm last night, hundreds of people eager to pay their respects lined most of the 500-meter-long street leading to St. Peter’s Square, Via della Concilizione.

Some were unaware of the additional queue awaiting them in the square itself.

Despite the evident sadness among Catholics regarding the Pope’s death, they seem to be processing their grief by gathering at the Vatican.

So far, there has not been a significant outpouring of sorrow.

This could be attributed to the very nature of the man they are mourning, who perceived death as something not to be feared.

In a preface he wrote on February 7 for a book on aging, Pope Francis expressed that death is not the end, but rather the beginning of something new.

This message may help many of the over one billion faithful transition to the “third stage” of grief in the months and weeks to come, as the Catholic Church prepares to welcome a new leader.