Study: Climate Change Increased Europe’s Heatwave by Up to 4°C

Scientists have confirmed that human-driven climate change made recent heatwaves in Europe up to 4°C warmer in various cities, pushing temperatures into lethal ranges for thousands of vulnerable individuals.

A rapid analysis conducted by more than a dozen researchers from five European institutions concluded that this likely resulted in significantly higher heat-related fatalities than would have occurred in the absence of global warming.

Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in numerous European nations between late June and early July, marking the first oppressive heatwave of the summer that shattered records and prompted health alerts.

People are using a public fountain on the Rue de Rivoli in Paris to escape the heat.

The EU’s climate monitoring agency, Copernicus, reported that it was the hottest June on record for western Europe, leading to the closure of some schools and tourist attractions as the mercury rose.

By analyzing historical weather trends, researchers found that the heatwave “would have been 2-4°C cooler” without the impact of human-induced climate change in all but one of the 12 cities under investigation.

The increase in temperature significantly heightened risk levels in these cities, which collectively house over 30 million residents, including major capitals like Paris, London, and Madrid.

“This places certain groups of people in significantly more perilous situations,” stated Ben Clarke, a researcher from Imperial College London, who co-led the study alongside the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

“For some, it still feels like pleasant weather. However, for a substantial portion of the population, it becomes far more hazardous,” he remarked.

‘Life and Death’

This study also aimed to quantify the number of fatalities attributed to the heatwave in the 12 cities and how many of those were linked to climate change.

Utilizing peer-reviewed scientific methodologies and established research on heat and mortality, the study estimated that the heatwave likely caused around 2,300 deaths between June 23 and July 2 across the examined cities.

However, researchers indicated that approximately 1,500 of these deaths, or nearly two-thirds, would not have taken place without the influence of climate change raising temperatures to such perilous levels.

The authors, representing research institutions from the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, and Switzerland, emphasized that this figure represents only a snapshot of the broader heatwave, as no official death count has been compiled yet.

Heatwaves pose particular risks to the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions, young children, outdoor workers, and anyone exposed to extreme heat for long periods without relief.

The health impact is exacerbated in urban areas, where heat is absorbed by concrete surfaces and buildings, resulting in temperatures that are substantially higher than in surrounding regions.

According to Copernicus, many areas in southern Europe experienced what are termed “tropical nights” during the heatwave, where overnight temperatures remain too high for the body to recuperate.

“A mere increase in heatwave temperatures of just two or four degrees can make the difference between life and death for thousands,” stated Garyfallos Konstantinoudis, a lecturer at Imperial College London.

“This is why heatwaves are often referred to as silent killers. Most heat-related deaths occur at home or in hospitals, away from public view, and are infrequently reported,” he told journalists.

Officials have indicated that it may take weeks to compile a more accurate death toll from the recent heatwave, but similar incidents in prior summers have claimed tens of thousands of lives across Europe.