Starmer and Macron Discuss UK’s Appeal for Support on Migrant Crossings

The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will engage in discussions as the UK urges France to enhance efforts to curb migrant crossings.

The French President marked his first state visit from an EU leader since Brexit yesterday.

This meeting occurs amid the UK’s call for stricter measures from the French authorities concerning the beaches along the Channel coastline.

The UK Prime Minister is aiming to establish a “one in, one out” agreement, facilitating the return of small boat migrants back to the continent in exchange for the UK agreeing to take in asylum seekers in Europe with ties to Britain.

Last week, the total number of individuals crossing the Channel in small boats this year exceeded 20,000.

The spouses, Brigitte Macron and Lady Victoria Starmer, will enjoy tea and a tour of Downing Street together, followed by a lunch with the four of them.

During their visit hosted by King Charles at Windsor, the Macrons will pay their respects by laying flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II and seeing a horse that the French President gifted her in 2022 to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

In a speech to Members of Parliament and peers yesterday, Mr. Macron pledged to implement measures aimed at reducing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, characterizing the situation as a “burden” for both nations.

He emphasized that France and the UK share a “collective responsibility to handle irregular migration with humanity, solidarity, and fairness.”

Mr. Macron remarked that the decisions made at tomorrow’s Franco-British summit will aim to achieve “our goals for cooperation and tangible results on these significant issues.”

The current total has now exceeded 21,000, setting a record for this time of year.

The leaders are also anticipated to co-host a meeting regarding the “coalition of the willing,” a proposed peacekeeping mission intended for deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.