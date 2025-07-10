George Gibney Consents to Extradition to Ireland for Trial

Former Olympic swimming coach George Gibney has consented to be extradited from the United States to face trial in Ireland.

He is sought in Ireland on 78 charges of indecent assault and one charge of attempted rape involving four girls aged between eight and 14 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Gibney was apprehended by US Marshals at his residence in Florida ten days ago and had requested a hearing regarding his continued detention, which was set to occur in Orlando tomorrow.

Last Tuesday, he met with his attorney to discuss the US Attorney’s firm stance against granting him bail and the likely procedures an extradition hearing would involve.

In court filings, Gibney was labeled as “a flight risk and a threat to the community,” with the assertion that “the court should keep Gibney detained without bond.”

“Gibney is over 70 years old,” stated the Attorney, “and thus potentially faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.”

“By moving to the United States after the initial allegations were dismissed, Gibney managed to evade the investigation of these claims in Ireland,” the US Attorney argued.

The Attorney further stated that Gibney should not be released on bail, as it “would not ensure the fugitive’s court appearance and could embarrass the United States in its foreign relations.”

Following the meeting last week between Gibney and public defender Fitzgerald Hall, the court was informed that George Gibney has agreed to be extradited to Ireland.

Sources within the Garda believe this process will take several weeks.

A formal filing affirming the extradition request to Ireland is anticipated soon.

In a document made public today, the public defender stated: “On July 8, 2025, undersigned counsel met with Mr. Gibney and fully informed him of his rights in an extradition proceeding, his right to a detention hearing, and his right to an extradition hearing. Consequently, Mr. Gibney has chosen to withdraw his request for a detention hearing and agrees to detention. Additionally, Mr. Gibney expressed to counsel his desire to waive his extradition hearing and be extradited to Ireland. An Affidavit of Waiver of Extradition Hearing will be submitted as soon as practicable.”