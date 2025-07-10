Four Confirmed Dead and 15 Missing Following Greek Ship Sinking in Red Sea

Rescue teams successfully retrieved six crew members alive from the Red Sea, while 15 others remain unaccounted for following the sinking of two vessels targeted in assaults attributed to Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.

Before the remaining crew abandoned the Eternity C cargo ship, four out of the 25 individuals onboard lost their lives. The ship sank this morning after suffering attacks on Monday and Tuesday, according to sources from the security firms involved in the rescue operations.

The six rescued seafarers had spent over 24 hours in the water, as reported by these sources.

The Houthis officially acknowledged today that they were responsible for sinking the Eternity C.

The Houthis also took credit for a similar attack on Sunday targeting another ship, the Magic Seas.

All crew members aboard the Magic Seas were rescued before the ship went down.

End to months of calm

These assaults on the two ships mark a resurgence of hostilities by the Iran-aligned group, which had previously targeted over 100 vessels from November 2023 to December 2024, claiming it was in solidarity with the Palestinians. There was a lull in their operations earlier this year.

Shipping industry associations issued a joint statement expressing, “These vessels have faced assaults with a blatant disregard for the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, resulting in tragic fatalities.”

“This incident underscores the necessity for nations to provide strong support in safeguarding maritime operations and essential shipping routes.”

Rescue operation

Both attacked ships were registered under the Liberia flag and operated by Greek companies.

Data analysis indicated that some vessels from both fleets had previously docked at Israeli ports over the last year.

An official from Greece-based maritime risk management firm Diaplous stated, “We will continue searching for the remaining crew until the last light.”

The EU’s Aspides naval mission, tasked with safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea, confirmed in a statement that six individuals had been rescued from the sea.

Vital pathway for oil producers

The Red Sea, adjacent to Yemen’s coastline, has historically served as a crucial passage for global oil and commodity transportation.

Traffic has decreased since the Iran-aligned Houthis began targeting vessels in November 2023, framing their actions as support for Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict.

According to maritime data group Lloyd’s List Intelligence, daily sailings through the narrow Babal-Mandab strait, at the southern end of the Red Sea and a gateway to the Gulf of Aden, totaled 30 vessels on July 8, down from 34 on July 6 and 43 on July 1.

Oil prices rose today, hitting their highest levels since June 23, partly due to recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Eternity C attacks and alleged kidnappings

The Eternity C was initially assaulted on Monday afternoon with sea drones and rocket-propelled grenades launched from speedboats by suspected Houthi militants based in Yemen, as reported by maritime security sources.

During the assault, lifeboats were destroyed. By Tuesday morning, the vessel was left adrift and leaning.

Two security sources indicated that the ship was again targeted with sea drones yesterday, compelling the crew and armed guards to evacuate.

According to one source, the Houthis remained near the vessel until early hours today.

Concerns were raised that some crew members who jumped into the water might have been abducted by the Houthis, as skiffs were reportedly in the vicinity during the rescue attempts.

The crew consisted of 21 Filipinos and one Russian, along with three armed guards—one from Greece and one Indian, the latter being among those rescued.

The operator of the vessel, Cosmoship Management, has not responded to inquiries regarding casualty or injury confirmations.

If verified, the four reported deaths would mark the first casualties resulting from assaults on maritime vessels in the Red Sea since June 2024.

Sources indicate that Greece has engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia, a significant regional player, regarding the recent events.