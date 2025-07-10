Eight Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukraine; Pope May Facilitate Peace Talks

Ukraine reported that eight civilians lost their lives due to Russian drone and bombing strikes in the war-torn Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

Prosecutors indicated that five civilians were killed in drone attacks targeting private vehicles in the town of Rodynske, while three additional casualties occurred roughly ten minutes later in Kostiantynivka, a town under increasing pressure from Russian forces.

Russia launched its most extensive missile and drone assault in over three years of conflict, asserting its aim was to hit an airfield in an area adjacent to EU and NATO member Poland.

This strike follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of increased arms shipments to Ukraine, during which he criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for his statements regarding Ukraine as “bulls**t.”

Rescue workers clearing rubble in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka

The latest attack, which regional officials reported resulted in one civilian fatality in the Khmelnytsky region, surpassed a previous record of 550 drones and missiles set last week.

The air force reported that Russia utilized 728 drones and 13 missiles in the attack, with air defense systems intercepting 711 drones and neutralizing seven missiles.

We need your consent to load this rte-player content. We use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preferences

“This is a significant attack – occurring precisely when numerous efforts have been made to attain peace and establish a ceasefire, yet only Russia continues to dismiss them all,” President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on social media.

Mr. Zelensky, who arrived in Rome for discussions with the pope and president, urged allies to enhance sanctions against Russia, particularly focusing on its energy sector, a crucial source of revenue for the Russian military efforts.

Peace talks at the Vatican discussed

During his visit, Mr. Zelensky met with Pope Leo XIV ahead of an international conference in Rome centered on rebuilding his nation ravaged by war.

The Vatican reported that the two leaders addressed “the urgent need for a just and lasting peace,” while Mr. Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Holy See for assisting in the return of numerous children allegedly taken to Russia.

Both parties revisited the concept of the Vatican acting as a venue for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, a notion previously rejected by Russia in May.

Subsequently, Mr. Zelensky was scheduled to meet with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, who is also attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

The objective of the meeting is to rally support – including private investments – for Ukraine’s reconstruction amid escalating Russian assaults.

U.S. backing for Kyiv has waned since Mr. Trump assumed office in January.

This meeting with Pope Leo marked the second private encounter between them since the pontiff became the first American to lead the Catholic Church in May.

It took place at the pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, near a lake south of Rome, where he is currently taking a break until July 20.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Leo XIV in Rome

“During the cordial conversation, the significance of dialogue as the preferred approach to cease hostilities was reasserted,” the Vatican stated afterwards.

“The Holy Father expressed his sorrow for the victims and reaffirmed his prayers and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, encouraging every effort focused on prisoner release and the search for common solutions.

“The Holy Father reiterated the readiness to welcome representatives of both Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations.”

In a brief statement to reporters following their discussions, Mr. Zelensky thanked the Vatican for its initiatives “to locate our children.”

Speaking in English, he added: “We desire peace… we rely on the Vatican and His Holiness (to) assist us in finding a venue” for a high-level meeting of leaders “to conclude this war.”