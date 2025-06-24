Appeal Launched Following Theft of ‘Irreplaceable’ 280-Year-Old Violin from London Pub

The London police are requesting assistance after a violin valued at £150,000 (€175k) was stolen from a pub located in Islington.

This instrument, owned by a member of the London Philharmonia Orchestra, is thought to have been taken from The Marquess Tavern on Canonbury Street on 18 February.

The 30-year-old owner notified the Metropolitan Police about the theft that same evening, according to police reports.

PC Michael Collins from the Camden local policing team stated that officers are releasing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Met Police have published still images of the individual they wish to speak to regarding the violin theft.

“We have been diligently working to locate the suspect and are sharing this CCTV to aid in identifying them as quickly as possible,”

he remarked. “The victim, a member of London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, has informed us that the violin is valued at over £150,000 and was crafted in Florence in 1740.”

He emphasized, “It is an incredibly cherished item, and for the victim, it holds immeasurable value.”