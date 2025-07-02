Trump Calls on Hamas to Accept ‘Final Offer’ for 60-Day Ceasefire in Gaza

US President Donald Trump has called on Hamas to accept what he refers to as a “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, which will be facilitated by mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

In a post on social media, Mr. Trump mentioned that his representatives had a “long and productive” meeting with Israeli officials regarding Gaza.

While he did not disclose the names of his representatives, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance were scheduled to meet with Ron Dermer, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr. Trump stated that Israel has consented to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire “during which time we will collaborate with all parties to end the war.”

“I hope, for the benefit of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this deal, because the situation will not improve – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump expressed optimism that an agreement for a ceasefire in exchange for hostages could be reached next week between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He is scheduled to meet with Mr. Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Hamas has indicated a willingness to release remaining hostages in Gaza as part of any agreement to conclude the war, while Israel insists it can only do so if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas, however, continues to refuse to lay down its arms.

The conflict in Gaza was ignited when militants affiliated with Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of 1,200 individuals and the abduction of 251 hostages, as per Israeli reports.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel’s military actions following October 7 have claimed over 56,000 lives in the Palestinian territory.

The assault has created a hunger crisis, displaced the entire population of Gaza, and prompted allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, as well as war crimes at the International Criminal Court. Israel has denied these claims.

Both parties have shown little willingness to compromise from their established positions.

The US has suggested a 60-day ceasefire along with the release of half the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the remains of other Palestinians.

A child is seen in a destroyed building following an Israeli attack on Khan Younis Refugee Camp.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar mentioned earlier this week that Israel has agreed to the US-proposed 60-day ceasefire and hostage agreement, placing the responsibility on Hamas.

Mr. Trump and his aides seem to be leveraging the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, along with a ceasefire that took effect last week in that conflict, to achieve a lasting peace in Gaza.

During a visit to Florida, Mr. Trump told reporters that he would be “very firm” with Mr. Netanyahu regarding the urgency of a Gaza ceasefire, noting that the Israeli leader shares this desire.

“We hope it’s going to happen. And we’re looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” he told journalists.

“We want to get the hostages out.”