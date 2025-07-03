EU Aims for 90% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

The European Commission has set a goal of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels by 2040.

This target builds upon the 2030 objective of a 55% reduction in carbon emissions, with the commission stating that the EU is “well on track” to achieve this.

Nonetheless, environmental organizations have criticized the new target for relying on accelerated advancements in carbon capture and storage technology and introducing new flexibilities that could allow up to 3% of the target to be fulfilled by purchasing international carbon credits from countries outside the EU to reduce their emissions.

The European Commission asserted that the new objective and its associated methodology will provide certainty for investors, enhance the EU’s competitiveness, and bolster its energy security.

However, the commitment to achieving net zero has faced setbacks in recent years due to a political backlash, particularly as right-wing and far-right parties have gained influence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has faced accusations of diluting important legislations, including the European Green Deal.

Last week, the commission retracted legislation aimed at prohibiting so-called greenwashing, where companies exaggerate or misrepresent their environmental credentials.

Despite this, the commission insists that the new target reflects increasing public concern regarding the consequences of global warming.

The 2025 Climate Eurobarometer report, released on Monday, revealed that 85% of EU citizens view climate change as a serious issue, and 81% support the net neutrality goal for 2050.

In her statement, Ms. von der Leyen remarked, “As European citizens increasingly feel the impacts of climate change, they expect Europe to take action.”

“Industry and investors look to us to establish a clear and predictable direction.”

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to decarbonizing the European economy by 2050.”

The EU chief emphasized that the “goal is clear” and the “journey is pragmatic and realistic.”

According to the proposal, there will be a “limited role” for “high-quality” international carbon credits in the latter part of the 2030s to achieve the 90% reduction target by the decade’s end.

The amendment will also allow for the permanent removal of carbon within the EU’s Emissions Trading System as a consideration.

The commission indicated that these flexibilities aim to be “cost-effective and ensure a just and socially fair transition for all.”

They stated that the new target aligns with the Clean Industrial Deal, which updates the Green Deal, the Competitive Compass, and the Affordable Energy Action Plan.

Greenpeace’s Thomas Gelin argued that the EU must take responsibility ‘to cut its own pollution.’

Greenpeace criticized the plan for not meeting the European Scientific Advisory Board’s recommendation for a reduction target of 90% to 95%.

They also emphasized that the decarbonization efforts should be assessed solely based on internal EU actions, rather than outsourcing responsibility to countries outside the EU.

The organization’s EU climate campaigner asserted that the bloc’s 2040 climate targets should catalyze a transition away from fossil fuels, beginning with a ban on new fossil fuel projects and advancing towards renewables and energy efficiency to reduce costs, making homes easier to heat and cool, and improving air quality.

However, Thomas Gelin asserted that the commission “relies on dubious accounting and offshore carbon laundering to appear to meet the minimal threshold recommended by climate scientists.”

“The EU, as a historical polluter, has the obligation to reduce its emissions and ironically is making necessary adjustments more challenging for European households and businesses by postponing action further,” he added.

Ireland’s emissions reduction target for 2030 is set at 42%.

Nonetheless, a recent projection from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicates that the State is likely to achieve only a 23% reduction relative to 1990 levels, even with the timely execution of all planned climate policies by the Government.

This projection is down from a 29% forecast from last year, suggesting that Ireland’s progress towards meeting the legally binding EU target is regressing.

The EPA attributed this decline to significantly slower advancements in several areas, including onshore wind, offshore wind, electric vehicles, district heating, and biomethane utilization.