West denounces ‘threats’ directed at nuclear watchdog chief

The UK, France, and Germany have denounced what they refer to as threats against the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and urged Iran to ensure the safety of the agency’s personnel operating on its territory.

“France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemn the threats made against IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and reiterate our unwavering support for the Agency and the DG in fulfilling their responsibilities,” stated a joint message from their foreign ministries.

“We call upon Iranian authorities to avoid any actions that would halt cooperation with the IAEA. We urge Iran to promptly resume full cooperation in accordance with its legally binding commitments and to take all necessary measures to guarantee the safety and security of IAEA staff,” they added.

The statement did not detail the nature of the threats directed at Mr. Grossi.

“How can they expect us to ensure the safety and security of the agency’s inspectors when Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked just days ago?” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei remarked during a news briefing.

The IAEA’s board voted earlier this month to declare that Iran was non-compliant with its obligations under the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iranian officials have suggested that this vote contributed to Israel’s military actions.

Mr. Baghaei noted that a parliamentary bill backed by the Guardian Council obliges the Tehran government to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“Iran should not be expected to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty when the UN nuclear watchdog has refrained from condemning the attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites,” he added.

Iran rebukes Trump for ‘psychological and media games’

Iran has criticized US President Donald Trump’s inconsistent position on lifting economic sanctions, labeling it as “games” that do not aim to resolve the existing issues between the two nations.

“These [Trump’s statements] should be interpreted more as psychological and media maneuvers rather than genuine attempts at dialogue or problem-solving,” Mr. Baghaei stated.

These remarks came after Iran’s deputy foreign minister indicated that negotiations with the US cannot restart unless the US rules out further military actions.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi informed the BBC that the US has expressed a desire to return to the negotiating table.

“We have not agreed on any date, nor have we settled on the method of discussion.

“For now, we seek clarity on one question: Will we encounter further acts of aggression while we are engaged in dialogue?”

The US must be “very clear on this critical issue,” he emphasized.

The two nations were engaged in discussions regarding Tehran’s nuclear program when the strikes occurred earlier this month.

The deputy minister stated that the US indicated it did “not seek to engage in regime change” by targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr. Takht-Ravanchi also expressed that Iran should still be permitted to enrich uranium.

“The extent of that can be negotiated, and the capacity can be discussed, but to demand no enrichment at all, to declare that zero enrichment is required, and threaten bombing in case of non-compliance, that is the law of the jungle.”

Israel asserts that Iran’s nuclear program is nearing a capability to produce a bomb, while Tehran maintains that it is aimed at peaceful purposes.