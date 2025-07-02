Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges, Acquitted of Sex Trafficking

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been convicted of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of more severe charges, marking a setback for prosecutors who had sought a jury verdict of guilty for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges, representing a partial victory for the former billionaire recognized for his influence in hip-hop culture.

This verdict came after a criminal trial where two of Combs’ former girlfriends testified about experiencing physical and sexual abuse.

Combs faces a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the two prostitution counts. US District Judge Arun Subramanian will decide Combs’ punishment at a future date.

Watch: ‘Not bad,’ says defense attorney on how he’s feeling after Combs’ verdict.

After the jury was dismissed, and lawyers for both parties left, Combs knelt by his chair and appeared to pray. He then stood and addressed the courtroom audience.

“I’m gonna be home soon,” he smiled, joining his hands. “I love you. Thank you, I love you.”

Combs’ family and supporters erupted into applause. After the jury delivered its verdict, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo requested Judge Subramanian to grant Combs bail, a request the prosecutors opposed.

Judge Subramanian instructed both parties to submit written arguments regarding Combs’ release by 5 PM Irish time.

Prosecutors claimed that for two decades, Combs used his business empire to coerce two romantic partners into drug-fueled, multi-day sexual performances known as “Freak Offs” involving male sex workers in hotel rooms while Combs observed and filmed.

During raids on Combs’ residences, authorities discovered drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant intended for the performances, according to prosecutors.

Combs, aged 55, pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

A court sketch illustrates Combs and his legal team reacting to the jury’s note indicating they had arrived at verdicts on four counts.

His lawyers recognized that the Bad Boy Records founder, once celebrated for hosting extravagant gatherings for the cultural elite in lavish locations like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, exhibited violence in some of his personal relationships.

However, they asserted that the sexual acts described by prosecutors were consensual.

The seven-week trial in Manhattan federal court unveiled the inner workings of Combs’ business empire while providing the 12-member jury with an intimate portrayal of his tumultuous relationships with rhythm and blues singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and an individual identified as Jane.

Ms. Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 for sex trafficking, initiating a series of civil suits alleging abuse. Combs, known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy throughout his career and credited with launching the careers of artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher, settled with Ms. Ventura for $20 million.

He maintains his innocence in all allegations.

During the trial, jurors viewed surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs kicking and dragging Ms. Ventura in the hallway of an InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles, where she claimed she attempted to exit a “Freak Off.”

Jane later testified that Combs attacked her in June 2024, coercing her to perform oral sex on a male entertainer despite her objections. This incident occurred a month after Combs publicly apologized for his 2016 attack on Ms. Ventura, which was widely reported on CNN.

According to prosecutors, the physical violence was only one method Combs employed to compel Ms. Ventura and Jane to participate in the performances—an act they argue constitutes sex trafficking since the male escorts were compensated.

Both women testified that Combs threatened to withhold financial support and leak explicit images if they did not comply.

“The defendant used power, violence, and fear to get what he wanted,” prosecutor Christy Slavik stated in her closing argument on June 26. “He doesn’t take no for an answer.”

Combs’ defense team argued that while he may have engaged in domestic violence in tumultuous relationships, his actions did not equate to sex trafficking.

They contended that Ms. Ventura and Jane were empowered, independent women who voluntarily participated in sexual performances to satisfy Combs.

Both women testified that they spent time with Combs and engaged in sexual activities after instances of abuse. The defense claimed that Ms. Ventura and Jane were retrospectively accusing Combs due to jealousy over his other relationships.

“If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn’t all be here,” Combs’ defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued in his closing remarks on June 27. “He did not commit the acts he’s charged with.”

In addition to Ms. Ventura and Jane, jurors also heard from Combs’ former personal assistants, who revealed tasks such as organizing hotel arrangements for “Freak Offs” and procuring drugs for their boss.

A security guard from the InterContinental testified that Combs, in front of his chief of staff, paid him $100,000 to obtain what he believed was the sole copy of the surveillance tape from his attack on Ms. Ventura.

Additionally, Scott Mescudi, the rapper known as Kid Cudi, informed jurors that Combs might have been involved in an arson against his car after learning about his romantic involvement with Ms. Ventura.

According to prosecutors, these actions exemplified a racketeering scheme intended to facilitate his abuse and conceal evidence of his wrongdoing.

The defense contended that Combs was a successful entrepreneur who used drugs recreationally while keeping his business and personal lives separate.

Combs has been held in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.