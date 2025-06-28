‘Severe Risk to Life’ at Irish Traveller Location, According to London Council

Irish Travellers residing on London’s largest authorized caravan site are being asked to vacate due to fire safety issues.

The local council has stated that Lynton Close is overcrowded and has asked many residents to relocate to temporary “bricks and mortar” housing in the vicinity while improvements are made.

There are over 200 individuals currently living on the site, with more than 70 caravans and mobile homes present.

A fire risk assessment conducted last year determined that the site posed an “intolerable risk to life” due to the close proximity of many caravans and mobile homes.

However, the community contends that relocating to “bricks and mortar” accommodations is not “culturally appropriate” and is seeking an alternative site in the area instead.

Bernie Corcoran, who hails from Galway, has resided at Lynton Close for nearly 40 years.

“We have never lived in bricks and mortar. It’s not part of our culture, and we are not going to abandon it,” he emphasizes.

Mr. Corcoran mentioned that the council should have expanded the site years ago to avoid the current predicament.

While he acknowledges the overcrowding, he expresses concern among residents about moving into temporary housing, fearing they could end up being stuck there permanently.

They also wish to continue living as a community.

“We’ve been here for most of our lives. Our children grew up here, and now our grandchildren are living here. We don’t want to leave this area. We want to stay in Brent; our kids are in school here, and our doctor is here,” he explained.

Mr. Corcoran believes it is possible to locate an alternative temporary caravan site in the vicinity.

Brent Council Chief Executive Kim Wright asserts that no resident will be compelled to leave the Brent area and that “bricks and mortar” housing options are available for all licensed residents of Lynton Close.

Kim Wright stated: ‘There is an urgent need to resolve fire safety issues’ at the site.

“The situation is that it is an overcrowded site. We aim to bring it back into safe and legal limits and are requesting residents to remove those caravans and mobile homes without legal standing,” Ms. Wright explains.

“We are also offering support by temporarily providing accommodation off-site, enabling us to restore safe and legal limits,” she adds.

She acknowledges the residents’ desire to continue living in their caravans and mobile homes, but emphasizes the urgent need to tackle fire safety concerns.

“We welcome Travellers in Brent and celebrate their culture and heritage; however, we currently have a site that presents an intolerable risk to life.”

Rhianna Ketley from London Gypsies and Travellers, a nonprofit organization, stated that local authorities throughout London have consistently ignored warnings about the shortage of suitable accommodation.

Rhianna Ketley highlights a ‘chronic lack’ of Traveller sites in London.

“There is a serious shortage of Gypsy and Traveller sites across London, and Brent is simply an extreme example of this issue.

“An identified need for 90 pitches for Gypsy and Traveller communities in Brent exists, yet the latest local plan, approved by the council in 2022, allowed for none.

“Consequently, the overcrowding on Gypsy and Traveller sites is a result of decades of systemic neglect by local authorities,” Ms. Ketley stated.

Mr. Corcoran remains hopeful for a solution, insisting he is prepared to collaborate with the local authority.

Brent Council has identified around 70 potential sites in the area for temporary and permanent traveller accommodation.

Ms. Wright mentioned that “not all” of these sites will be suitable, but the council is committed to engaging with the community on this matter.

