Microsoft Plans Layoffs Affecting Nearly 4% of Its Global Workforce

Microsoft is planning to eliminate approximately 9,000 jobs globally in its most recent round of layoffs as the U.S. tech firm aims to cut costs.

These job losses are expected to affect around 4% of the company’s total workforce, impacting various teams and operations in different countries as part of the initiative to streamline management layers.

A Microsoft Ireland representative stated that the company is continuing to “implement organizational changes essential for positioning the firm for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

However, the company has refrained from commenting on how today’s announcement will affect its operations in Ireland, where it employs around 6,000 individuals.

A representative from the Department indicated that any further inquiries should be directed to the company.

In accordance with Irish law, employers proposing collective redundancies must notify the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment at least 30 days prior to the first job loss occurring.

Given the scale of employment in its Irish operations, this action suggests that Microsoft intends to dismiss at least 30 employees.

Microsoft employs over 4,000 people in Ireland in various areas including software development, engineering, data centers, finance, operations, and sales and marketing services.

In November of last year, the company announced the creation of 550 engineering and research and development jobs in its Dublin office.

Microsoft also owns LinkedIn, which has more than 2,000 employees in Ireland, raising Microsoft’s total workforce in the country to over 6,000 people.

This move marks the third round of job cuts this year.

The company previously announced a reduction of around 6,000 roles in May and cut 1,000 jobs in January.

Earlier in 2023, Microsoft also laid off 10,000 jobs amid a broader trend in the technology sector to slow down expansion following the pandemic.

As of last June, Microsoft had 228,000 full-time employees, according to its last annual headcount report.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke mentioned that he will be in close contact with Microsoft in the coming hours to support any employees facing redundancy.

During an interview on RTÉ’s Drivetime program, he noted that the jobs created by the company’s Research Development and Innovation project would significantly outweigh job losses.

“What I would point out is that, in an economy where we currently have about 2.81 million people employed, which is a record high… there is a notable level of churn in the IT sector,” he stated.

Regarding potential redundancies in Ireland, Mr. Burke indicated that the company will release details “in due course.”

“They are currently holding town hall-style meetings with affected employees, so that process needs to conclude before I am formally notified of the final numbers.”