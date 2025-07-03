US President Warns Musk of Potential Deportation

US President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk have reignited their contentious rivalry, with Mr. Trump threatening to deport Mr. Musk and withdraw federal funding from his enterprises for criticizing the president’s key spending initiative.

The world’s wealthiest individual was Mr. Trump’s top political supporter in the 2024 election and became his close ally during the initial months back in the White House as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is now contemplating strategizing his wealth against Mr. Trump, considering forming a rival political party to challenge Republicans who supported the president’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The Republican-led US Senate passed a significant tax and spending bill that endorses many of Mr. Trump’s primary objectives into law while increasing the national debt by $3.3 trillion.

Watch: Trump tells Musk not to ‘play that game’ regarding comments on the big beautiful bill

As Mr. Trump, 79, responded to Mr. Musk’s remarks, he was on his way to inaugurate a new migrant detention facility in Florida, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“We’ll have to take a look,” he stated to reporters when asked if he might consider deporting Mr. Musk, who has been a US citizen since 2002.

Mr. Trump also hinted that he could target the substantial contracts and subsidies that Mr. Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink internet enterprises receive from the US government.

“We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Mr. Trump remarked.

Mr. Trump added later in Florida, “I don’t think he should be playing that game with me.”

In response to a post on his X social network featuring Mr. Trump’s deportation comments, Mr. Musk tweeted: “So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now.”

Tesla’s shares plummeted around 5% yesterday.

Mr. Musk had frequently been seen alongside Mr. Trump at one time.

Earlier, Mr. Trump had made similar comments, suggesting that Mr. Musk was criticizing the bill because it had eliminated provisions that supported the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

“Without subsidies, Elon would likely have to close shop and return to South Africa,” Mr. Trump stated on his Truth Social network.

Adorned in MAGA hats, Mr. Musk was a regular presence at Mr. Trump’s side during a previous period.

The president reciprocated by promoting Tesla electric vehicles when protesters targeted them due to Mr. Musk’s cost-cutting measures at DOGE.

However, they had a significant public fallout in May when Mr. Musk criticized the spending bill and subsequently left the government.

Mr. Musk had maintained a low profile recently but returned to the spotlight as the bill navigated its complex journey through Congress.

Since then, he has consistently posted critiques against the bill on the X network that he owns.

The billionaire’s objections revolve around the assertion that the bill would escalate the US deficit.

He also accuses Republicans of abandoning their pledge to position the United States as a leader in the EV and clean energy movement.

“All I’m asking is that we don’t bankrupt America,” he expressed on social media, condemning Republicans for endorsing “debt slavery.”

Perhaps more concerning for Mr. Trump is Mr. Musk’s intent to target vulnerable Republican politicians ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Mr. Musk has indicated he will establish his own political movement called the “America Party” if Mr. Trump’s bill is approved and vowed to back challengers against politicians who campaigned on reducing federal spending but voted in favor of the bill.

“VOX POPULI VOX DEI 80% voted for a new party,” he commented after launching a poll on the concept on X.