Arrests Made Following Deadly Attack on Damascus Church That Left 25 Dead

Officials in Syria have executed several arrests following an attack on a church, leading to the deaths of 25 people and injuring another 63, as reported by the health ministry.

The incident, involving both shooting and a suicide bombing, took place at the Mar Elias Church located in the Dwelaa district of Damascus, the capital of Syria.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa expressed his commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this “heinous” act, which has been attributed to the Islamic State group, face swift justice.

The Islamist authorities, who assumed control after displacing longtime president Bashar al-Assad in December, stated that the attacker had links to IS, although the group has yet to confirm involvement in the incident.

The announcement followed President Sharaa’s pledge that authorities would “work tirelessly, mobilising all our specialized security agencies, to detain everyone who took part in and orchestrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice.”

The attack is a continuation of sectarian strife witnessed in recent months, which presents significant challenges for the new authorities regarding security.

Mr. Sharaa emphasized that the assault “highlights the crucial need for unity between the government and the people to confront all that threatens our nation’s security and stability.”

This incident marks the first attack inside a church in Syria since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, it is the first suicide bombing in a church during the ongoing civil war.

Additionally, it is the first attack of this nature in the Syrian capital since the removal of Mr. Assad from power.

During his visit to the church, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch John X announced that a funeral service for some victims would take place tomorrow.

He reassured those present, stating, “What happened is painful, but do not be afraid.”

Since the new authorities took control, the international community has persistently urged them to safeguard minorities and ensure their inclusion in Syria’s transition, especially in light of recent violence.

The Grand Mufti Osama al-Rifai, the leading cleric of the Sunni Muslim majority, condemned acts of violence and terrorism.

“We express our complete rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorizing believers,” he stated in a declaration.

People and rescuers are currently inspecting the site.

The attack has faced widespread condemnation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked that Turkey would not permit extremists to plunge Syria back into chaos and instability, asserting a vow to “continue to support the Syrian government’s battle against terrorism.”

Turkey, allied with the new authorities, has repeatedly extended its operational and military assistance to combat IS and other militant threats.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke out against the “horrific” attack, with the European Union underscoring its solidarity with Syria in addressing ethnic and religious violence.

“This serves as a grave reminder of the necessity to amplify efforts against the terrorist threat and to guarantee the lasting defeat of Daesh and other terrorist organizations,” stated EU foreign policy spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, referring to IS by its alternate name.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis conveyed his outrage following the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church, urging authorities “to implement concrete measures to safeguard all ethnic and religious minorities.”

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula called on officials to undertake “all necessary steps to ensure the protection of civilians,” asserting that “there is no place for violence and extremism.”

The Christian community in the country has dwindled from approximately one million before the civil war to fewer than 300,000 due to waves of displacement and emigration.

In the conflict’s early years, IS captured significant portions of Syrian and Iraqi land, proclaiming a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014.

Although the jihadists were territorially defeated in Syria in 2019, they continue to maintain a presence, particularly within the expansive desert areas of the country.