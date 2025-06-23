Tánaiste Announces Evacuation of 15 Irish Citizens from Israel

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris announced the evacuation of 15 Irish citizens wishing to leave Israel.

In a statement, Mr. Harris noted that they were evacuated in operations coordinated by Austria and are projected to arrive in Ireland in the next few days.

The United States has joined Israel’s conflict, targeting three critical Iranian nuclear facilities overnight.

Israel initiated strikes on Iran last Friday, asserting that its longstanding adversary was close to developing nuclear weapons.

Iran, insisting its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile and drone strikes against Israel.

Israel is generally recognized as the only country in the Middle East possessing nuclear weapons, a claim it refutes.

“During this crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, alongside our Embassy in Tel Aviv, maintained regular communication with Irish citizens in the area.

“We have collaborated closely with our EU and other partners to share information and coordinate our consular efforts regarding the situation.”

He urged Irish citizens who remain in Iran and Israel to stay informed about developments.

“All citizens in the region should register with the nearest Irish embassy if they haven’t done so already.

“Our embassies will keep in close contact with all citizens in Israel and Iran in the coming days and weeks. Our broader political efforts regarding the evolving situation continue,” Mr. Harris stated.

Previously, the Tánaiste mentioned that a “small number” of citizens also wish to exit Iran, and efforts are underway to assist them as well.

Mr. Harris added that he spoke with the Iranian deputy foreign minister, who expressed strong anger at the actions of the US and Israel, labeling them as “aggressors”.

He characterized the US B-2 stealth bombers’ attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities as exacerbating an already volatile situation.

He called on both parties to “step back from the brink” and de-escalate tensions.

However, Mr. Harris reported that the Iranian deputy foreign minister maintained that those who attacked his nation need to “face consequences”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy following the US strikes on Iran.

“We remain closely in touch with international partners as we approach the EU Council,” he added.

There is a pressing need for de-escalation, dialogue & diplomacy in the Middle East.

Iran should categorically renounce the development of nuclear weapons.

A negotiated resolution is the path forward. We are maintaining close communication with international partners ahead of the EU Council.

— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 22, 2025

Mr. Martin stated it is imperative that all “stakeholders in the region” strive to de-escalate the conflict.

“Diplomacy and dialogue are ultimately the only ways to resolve these issues. Iran must commit to not developing nuclear weapons and disavow its nuclear and uranium enrichment program.

“Nuclear safety is a critical concern. Modern warfare is incredibly destructive. Civilians are the ones who suffer most, and that is why we need an end to these conflicts.”

The Taoiseach remarked, “We must not lose sight of the ongoing catastrophe in Gaza while the conflict between Iran and Israel persists.”

When asked about Mr. Trump’s comments hinting at further bombings, he noted that the US President has indicated a desire for dialogue first and aims for diplomacy.

“I believe Iran should engage, particularly regarding the nuclear program, as it has been dragging on for years in terms of international diplomatic efforts.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin emphasized the importance of not overlooking events in Gaza.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency did indicate that Iran was progressing towards uranium enrichment, which is unnecessary; Iran needs to deescalate and engage in negotiations to allow diplomacy and dialogue to solve this situation.”

He confirmed that the diplomatic corps have been safely extricated from Iran and are collaborating with European partners regarding Irish citizens wishing to exit Iran, Israel, or the broader Middle East.

He confirmed that troops stationed in Lebanon are safe.

“We remain very aware of them in this highly volatile region, and thus, de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy are essential because Iran has, it must be said, been a destabilizing force in the Middle East by supporting proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. With a new government forming in Lebanon, there is a chance to establish stable governance that could lead to greater stability.”

Mr. Harris is en route to Brussels for a meeting of EU foreign ministers later today.

He added that “the solution to this has always been through negotiation. Any alternative poses excessive risks for civilians, the Middle East, and global security.”

Read more:Trump says US attack ‘obliterated’ Iran nuclear sitesLive updates: Iran targets multiple sites in Israel after US attacksUN calls US strikes on Iran ‘dangerous escalation’ as world leaders react

The Labour Party’s leader Ivana Bacik described the recent developments in the Middle East as “horrific”.

“Every effort must be made now at the UN and international levels to prevent further escalation of conflict,” she stated.

Her party’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Duncan Smith, remarked that Mr. Trump has “brought the world closer to all-out war overnight”.

“Ensuring Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapons capability must solely be accomplished through negotiation, strict application of IAEA inspections, and a comprehensive non-proliferation regime,” he added.