Israeli Strikes Claim at Least 72 Lives in Gaza, According to Rescuers

Israeli fire has resulted in the deaths of at least 72 Palestinians across Gaza, according to the civil defense agency in the enclave, including 21 individuals who were waiting for aid near a distribution site.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported that the death toll has climbed to 72, “due to the ongoing Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip since dawn today – 21 of them were waiting for aid.”

According to a witness, thousands had gathered overnight, hoping to receive aid at the US and Israeli-backed distribution site in central Gaza’s Netzarim corridor when it opened in the morning.

The witness recounted: “They started shooting at us. The gunfire intensified from tanks, aircraft, and quadcopter bombs.”

“We couldn’t assist them or even escape ourselves,” he added.

Mr. Mughayyir stated that the casualties had been transported to Al-Awda and Al-Aqsa hospitals, located in northern and central Gaza, respectively.

According to UN agencies operating in the territory, dozens of Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while attempting to reach aid distribution points in Gaza, which is enduring famine-like conditions.

A plume of smoke rises in Jabalia in northern Gaza during an Israeli strike.

Israeli restrictions on media in Gaza and challenges in accessing some regions hinder independent verification of the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency.

In early March, Israel imposed an aid blockade on the territory due to a standoff in truce negotiations, only partially easing restrictions in late May.

After Israel relaxed its blockade, the privately run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began aid distribution, though its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes.

UN agencies and major aid organizations have declined to work with the foundation over concerns that it was intended to serve Israeli military objectives.

Yesterday, Israeli tank shellfire resulted in the deaths of at least 51 people as they awaited aid trucks in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Medics reported that residents said Israeli tanks fired shells at crowds of desperate Palestinians waiting for aid trucks along the main eastern road in Khan Younis.

They indicated that at least 51 people were killed and 200 wounded, with at least 20 in critical condition.

On Tuesday, local health officials reported that at least 23 individuals were killed by Israeli gunfire as they approached a GHF aid distribution site in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The territory’s health ministry stated that at least 300 Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while trying to reach aid distribution points in Gaza, which is facing famine-like conditions.