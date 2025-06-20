Powerful Hurricane Strikes Mexico’s Pacific Coast; Life-Threatening Floods Anticipated

Today, authorities reported that Hurricane Erick made landfall on the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, potentially bringing severe rainfall and hazardous floods and mudslides.

The hurricane struck around 5:30 AM local time in Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, classified as a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 205 km/h and gusts reaching 250 km/h, according to Mexico’s national water commission, Conagua.

Scientists caution that Erick, the first hurricane to hit Mexico this season, may become the most powerful hurricane along the Pacific coast this early in the season, which spans from May to November.

Forecasters anticipate an above-average hurricane season, predicting between eight and 11 hurricanes, with four to six of those achieving major hurricane status.

In preparation for Hurricane Erick, people have relocated to temporary shelters.

The storm’s center is expected to advance inland across southern Mexico throughout the day, with winds that could be particularly damaging near its core, as noted by the US National Hurricane Center.

The NHC reports that up to 41 cm (16 inches) of rain is anticipated in Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Looking ahead, “Erick is expected to quickly weaken over Mexico’s mountainous regions, likely dissipating tonight or early Friday,” the NHC added.

“Heavy rainfall will result in life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly in steeply graded areas,” the NHC cautioned, prompting local authorities to advise residents to stay alert.

Prior to Hurricane Erick’s arrival, businesses in Acapulco, Guerrero state, secured their properties.

Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Conagua echoed these warnings, noting that coastal areas are experiencing waves up to 10 meters (33 feet) high.

Local media and social media videos revealed flooded streets in several key tourist locations along Mexico’s Pacific coast, including Huatulco.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara urged residents via a post on X to adhere to authorities’ guidance and mentioned that shelters are available for individuals in high-risk areas.

Mexican officials have also been organizing evacuation efforts for tourists in coastal hotspots, including Acapulco.

In October 2023, Acapulco faced devastation from Hurricane Otis, a formidable Category 5 storm that resulted in at least 50 fatalities.

Hurricane John, also a Category 3 storm, impacted Acapulco in September of the previous year, causing around 15 deaths.