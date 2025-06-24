Israeli Strikes Reported by Media Despite Trump’s Call for Cessation

Iranian and Israeli media reported fresh Israeli airstrikes on Iran, despite US President Donald Trump stating that Israel had called them off at his instruction to maintain a fragile ceasefire.

According to the judiciary news outlet Mizan, two explosions were heard in the Iranian capital. Israeli army radio indicated that Israel had targeted an Iranian radar site near Tehran.

The strikes occurred just minutes after Mr. Trump announced that Israel had called off its attack per his request.

“All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt; the ceasefire is in effect!” he posted on Truth Social.

Donald Trump expressed his displeasure with Israel during a briefing at the White House.

Israeli media reported that Mr. Trump spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A reporter from Axios stated that Netanyahu informed Trump that Israel would reduce its bombings rather than cancel them outright.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that he had ordered new strikes on targets in Tehran in response to what he termed Iranian missiles fired in a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire.

Iran denied launching any missiles and claimed that Israel’s attacks continued for an hour and a half after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect.

Nonetheless, there was a palpable sense of relief in both countries, the wider Middle East, and around the globe that a path out of war had been established.

Workers are clearing debris following the Iranian missile strike on Beersheba.

“We’re happy, very happy. Who mediated or how it happened doesn’t matter. The war is over. It never should have started in the first place,” said Reza Sharifi, 38, returning to Tehran from Rasht.

Arik Daimant, a software engineer in Tel Aviv, remarked, “Regrettably, it’s a bit too late for my family and me, as our home was completely destroyed in the recent bombings last Sunday.”

“But as they say: ‘better late than never’, and I hope this ceasefire marks a new beginning.”

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters stated that Israel had struck Iran until 9 am local time, which was 90 minutes past the ceasefire’s intended start.

However, both sides confirmed the agreement in principle.

Mr. Netanyahu claimed that Israel had achieved its goals set during the surprise attack on Iran on 13 June—namely, to dismantle its nuclear program and missile capabilities.

Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, asserted that its military had compelled Israel to “unilaterally accept defeat and agree to a ceasefire.”

They added that Iran’s forces would “keep their hands on the trigger” to respond to “any act of aggression by the enemy.”

In the last reported strikes before the ceasefire, missiles killed four individuals in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Iranian officials reported that nine individuals, including a nuclear scientist, were killed in a strike on a residential building in northern Iran.

The response throughout the region and internationally was largely one of relief at the possibility of ending the largest direct confrontation ever between the two nations.

Global stock markets surged and oil prices plummeted following the ceasefire announcement, reflecting hopes for a resolution of the conflict just two days after the United States targeted Iranian nuclear sites with significant bunker-busting bombs.

During the campaign, Israel had indicated its readiness to overthrow Iran’s clerical leaders if necessary to accomplish its objectives.

It targeted symbolic sites unrelated to military operations, culminating with a strike on Tehran’s Evin prison, where political prisoners are held.

Ceasefire broken

Four individuals lost their lives when an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba, Israel.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel before Mr. Trump’s announcement.

Israel’s military indicated that Iran launched six waves of missiles, resulting in four deaths in Beersheba, according to the national ambulance service.

Iran’s semi-official SNN news agency stated that Tehran executed its final round of missile launches just prior to the ceasefire taking effect.

Iranian media also reported an Israeli strike in northern Iran overnight that claimed nine lives, ahead of Mr. Trump’s ceasefire declaration.

“Four residential buildings were completely devastated, and several neighboring homes were damaged in the explosions,” said Fars news agency, citing an official from the northern province of Gilan.

Iranian officials claim that hundreds have died in airstrikes.

Complete details about the damage remain unverified due to tight media controls.

Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes resulted in 28 deaths in Israel, marking the first instance of large numbers of Iranian missiles breaching its defenses.

Iran has consistently asserted that its nuclear endeavor is peaceful, while the West accuses it of pursuing a bomb.

A senior White House official revealed that Mr. Trump mediated the ceasefire during a conversation with Mr. Netanyahu, under the condition that Iran refrains from any further attacks.

“Assuming everything proceeds as it should, and it will, I want to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, for having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end what should be referred to as ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform last night.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement during a conversation with Iranian officials, as per an official knowledgeable about the negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff maintained direct and indirect communication with the Iranians, according to a White House official.

In response to US participation in airstrikes, Iran had launched missiles yesterday targeting the largest US military base in the Middle East, situated in Qatar.

No injuries occurred in that strike, indicating that Iran’s retaliation was calibrated to facilitate de-escalation thereafter.

Mr. Trump expressed appreciation towards Tehran for the advance warning given to the US to prevent injuries, dubbing the strike “a very weak response, which we anticipated and have effectively countered.”