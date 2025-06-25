UN denounces the use of food as a weapon in Gaza

The UN human rights office has stated that the “weaponisation” of food for civilians in Gaza constitutes a war crime, marking its most forceful statement yet regarding a new aid distribution model facilitated by an organization backed by the US and Israel.

“Israel’s militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism contradicts international standards on aid distribution,” the office noted in written remarks issued prior to a briefing.

“Desperate and hungry individuals in Gaza continue to confront the inhumane dilemma of either dying from starvation or risking their lives while attempting to procure food.”

Today, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that Israeli forces killed another 46 people who were waiting for aid in the Palestinian territory.

The US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) initiated food distribution operations in Gaza on May 26, following Israel’s complete cutoff of supplies to the occupied Palestinian territory for over two months, raising alarms over the potential for mass famine.

The UN declared in May that “100% of the population” in the besieged territory were “at risk of famine.”

Aid agencies have raised alarms about Gaza nearing famine

The UN and major aid organizations have declined to collaborate with the GHF—an officially private initiative with unclear funding—due to concerns that it is tailored to fulfill Israeli military objectives.

UN rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan cautioned in the briefing notes about “scenes of chaos surrounding the food distribution points” managed by the GHF.

Since the organization commenced operations, “the Israeli military has shelled and shot at Palestinians attempting to access the distribution points, resulting in numerous fatalities,” he stated.

He cited reports indicating that “over 410 Palestinians have been killed as a result, while at least 93 others have also reportedly died at the hands of the Israeli army while trying to approach the few aid convoys from the UN and other humanitarian organizations.”

“At least 3,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries in these incidents,” he noted.

“Each of these killings must be thoroughly and impartially investigated, and those responsible must face accountability.”

Mr. Kheetan warned that the system “endangers civilians and exacerbates the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

Hundreds have lost their lives near aid distribution sites

“The weaponization of food for civilians, alongside restricting or obstructing their access to essential life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime, and, under certain conditions, may contain elements of other crimes under international law,” he warned.

The UN rights office called for immediate action to address the situation.

“The Israeli military must ceasefire at individuals seeking food,” Mr. Kheetan insisted, also urging Israel to “permit the entry of food and additional humanitarian assistance necessary for the survival of Palestinians in Gaza.”

“It must promptly remove its unlawful restrictions on the operations of UN and other humanitarian actors,” he added.

He also urged other nations to “take concrete measures to ensure that Israel—the occupying power in Gaza—fulfills its obligation to guarantee that sufficient food and life-saving necessities are made available to the populace.”