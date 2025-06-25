Trump Shakes Up NATO Allies Ahead of Summit

US President Donald Trump arrived at NATO’s Hague summit, with allies optimistic that a commitment to increase defense spending will ensure the unpredictable leader of the military superpower remains dedicated to their protection.

Mr. Trump joined leaders from NATO’s 31 other member countries to commence the gathering with a dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander in the ornate Orange Hall of his royal residence.

However, Mr. Trump raised concerns about the United States’ dedication to defending its NATO allies, indicating there were “numerous” interpretations of the fundamental mutual defense pact of the alliance.

While speaking to reporters en route to the summit—a two-day assembly aimed at sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that NATO stands united despite the US president’s previous criticisms, and is resolved to enhance its defenses against any potential attack from Moscow.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte downplayed the remarks. “I have no doubt that the US is completely committed to NATO, totally devoted to Article 5,” he stated to reporters at the summit venue in The Hague.

NATO’s Rutte applauds Trump’s ‘decisive action in Iran’

Mr. Trump also shared a screenshot of a message from Mr. Rutte commending him for his “decisive action in Iran” and achieving consensus among NATO allies to increase defense spending.

“Europe is going to pay in a BIG way as they should, and it will be your win,” read Mr. Rutte’s message, highlighting his efforts to maintain good relations with Mr. Trump and ensure the summit’s success.

Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned European NATO members that they risk being attacked by Russia if it is not defeated in Ukraine.

The summit and its concluding statement will focus on addressing Mr. Trump’s call to allocate 5% of GDP to defense—a considerable increase from the current goal of 2%. This will be accomplished not only through heightened military expenditures but also by expanding the scope of security-related spending within the new target.

Mr. Trump specifically criticized Spain after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared that Madrid would not meet the new spending target.

Trump expected to meet with Zelensky

Mr. Trump is anticipated to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for discussions during the summit. Mr. Zelensky has expressed his desire to talk about significant arms purchases, including Patriot missile defense systems, along with sanctions and other measures to pressure Mr. Putin.

Mr. Zelensky warned European NATO members of the potential threat of Russian attacks if Ukraine is not defeated.

“Russia is even planning new military operations on NATO territory—meaning your countries,” Zelensky informed a defense industry event on the sidelines of the summit, shortly after Russian missiles claimed at least 17 lives in southeast Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of Ukraine leading in drone technology, which has dramatically influenced the battlefield and advanced rapidly in the 40 months of the ongoing war.

Russia condemns NATO’s spending increase

The Kremlin accused NATO of engaging in rampant militarization and depicting Russia as a “fiend of hell” to rationalize its substantial rise in defense spending.

Russia has cited its neighbor’s intention to join the US-led transatlantic defense alliance as one of the motivations for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO was established by 12 Western nations in 1949 to counter the threats posed by the communist Soviet Union.

Russia denies plans to attack the alliance, which currently includes 32 members, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that assuring the group of this intention is “largely a wasted effort” due to their determination to vilify Russia.

“It is an alliance created for confrontation… It is not a tool for peace and stability,” he stated.