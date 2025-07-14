Live Aid at 40: 10 Iconic Moments that Shaped Music History

Forty years after Live Aid left its mark on the world, Evelyn O’Rourke explores ten ways this monumental music event changed musical history.

“A bizarre yet extraordinary crusade.”

This was how Michael Buerk, the BBC journalist, characterized the Band Aid song project that Bob Geldof, Midge Ure, and their fellow musicians released during Christmas 1984.

He pointed out that although many of the pop stars involved lived in wealth far beyond the experience of most people, it was these privileged individuals who expressed remarkable public empathy for the plight of the suffering Ethiopian population.

First came Band Aid, the charity single for Christmas, followed by a notion so outrageous that it seemed doomed to fail – 16 hours of live music featuring some of the biggest stars at Wembley and Philadelphia – Live Aid.

The UK’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana were joined in the royal box by Bob Geldof and Paula Yates, watching along with 1.5 billion viewers who tuned in worldwide, ultimately raising over £110 million.

Forty years later, discussions are rekindled this weekend about the performers who stole the spotlight. Was it Queen, U2, Bob Geldof with the Boomtown Rats, or perhaps Bowie?

Bad – U2

Leading the list is “Bad” by U2. Bono has mentioned how he felt it was a bad hair day and struggles to watch the footage, but what shines through in the archives is the youthful 25-year-old singer who understood that Live Aid was as much a televised event as it was a live gig.

U2’s performances of ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ and ‘Bad’ captivated the Wembley audience and viewers in 150 countries.

Bono leapt into the crowd during ‘Bad’ to dance with a fan, a spontaneous choice that meant they could not perform their hit single ‘Pride (in The Name Of Love)’. However, it was this impulse that propelled U2 to superstardom.

Queen

Freddy Mercury and Queen poured their hearts into ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Radio Ga Ga’.

Mercury’s interaction with the crowd made it the undeniable highlight of the concert, often regarded as the greatest live rock performance ever.

The audience’s response to the clapping during ‘Radio Ga Ga’ remains thrilling, and as BBC’s Paul Gambaccini noted: “Everyone realized that Queen had stolen the show.”

These were the very words Elton John playfully declared when he rushed into Mercury’s trailer post-performance.

“You b*stards, you stole the show,” he joked. “Queen smoked ’em,” he declared.

Absence of female acts

It’s noteworthy to mention the lack of female artists on either side of the Atlantic.

Only one woman took the stage at Wembley, and that was Sade.

Joan Baez performed in Philadelphia

Over in Philadelphia, they had a slightly better showing with Madonna, Joan Baez, Chrissie Hynde, and Patti LaBelle.

While Alison Moyet and Kiki Dee joined together for duets, they were not given main performances. Seriously. Next.

David Bowie

David Bowie, also known as the Thin White Duke, delivered a poignant performance of ‘Heroes’ dedicated to children facing famine.

Each artist had only 15 to 25 minutes, but Bowie opted to cut his final song, using his time to introduce a video focused on “why we are all here today.”

David Bowie chose to drop his final song to show a montage of the famine in Ethiopia

This montage, compiled by CBC in Canada, showcased the devastating reality of the Ethiopian famine, set against The Cars’ song ‘Drive’.

The powerful combination of music and imagery resulted in a significant surge in donations, coinciding with U2’s performance, creating a memorable moment that resonates to this day.

‘Let It Be’

Paul McCartney’s solo piano rendition of ‘Let It Be’ was a moving and subtle performance.

Initially hindered by technical issues with his microphone, the crowd soon joined in to sing along before Bob Geldof chimed in on backing vocals.

Boomtown Rats

The Boomtown Rats played ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’.

While Bob Geldof was probably on stage more for his humanitarian efforts than his pop stardom by 1985, he captivated the audience during the iconic line “and the lesson today is how to die”.

He raised his fist in the air, prompting the crowd’s roaring approval.

Bob Geldof was probably on stage because of his philanthropy rather than his pop stardom

Led Zeppelin’s reunion

‘Rock and Roll’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’, and ‘Stairway to Heaven’ were the three songs performed by Led Zeppelin during their reunion at the JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

This marked their first reunion since John Bonham’s death in 1980, with Phil Collins (who had flown in on Concorde after performing with Sting at Wembley earlier that day) on drums.

Though the band were dissatisfied with their performance, it remained a monumental event for fans.

‘The Quo’ sets the tone

‘Rockin’ All Over the World’. Regardless of what one thinks about ‘The Quo’ (and there are many opinions), they kicked off the event with an electrifying performance, setting the stage for an unforgettable day of music and unity.

Springsteen helps save time and money

Although Bruce Springsteen participated in ‘Feed The World’, the US charity single, he was not present on stage for Live Aid.

He informed Bob Geldof that he couldn’t perform due to his honeymoon, yet contributed significantly by allowing his Wembley set to remain for use during Live Aid, thereby saving time and costs for the charity.

Ireland’s contribution

While not a strictly musical moment, Ireland’s fundraising effort for Live Aid resulted in an astounding £7 million contribution.

RTÉ TV producer Niall Matthews conceived the idea of a telethon throughout the day, where viewers were encouraged by presenters, including Fab Vinny Hanley, to make donations via a Bord Telecom free phone number.

Lessons were learned, and almost a year later, in May 1986, Ireland hosted its own live music event for the unemployed called ‘Self Aid’.

The Boomtown Rats, Elvis Costello, and U2 performed at both Live Aid in Wembley and Self Aid at the RDS arena.

Live Aid. Sixteen hours of music that made millions laugh, cheer, cry, sing, and open their wallets. Just as Bob Geldof envisioned it.