Remembering Live Aid: A 40-Year Retrospective

By hanad

On this date in 1985, approximately 1.9 billion viewers worldwide tuned in to experience Live Aid.

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure organized two concerts aimed at raising funds for famine relief in Ethiopia—one at Wembley Stadium in London and the other at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

Notable performers such as Queen, David Bowie, George Michael, Elton John, Madonna, and The Beach Boys took the stage 40 years ago on July 13.

In celebration of this milestone, we invited individuals in Dublin city centre to share their recollections of Live Aid.

