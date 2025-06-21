Former Assistant to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Claims Role Involved Purchasing Drugs and Organizing Sex Parties

Brendan Paul, the former personal assistant to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, testified at the hip-hop mogul’s sex trafficking trial, revealing that he frequently purchased drugs for his boss and arranged hotel accommodations for sex parties referred to as “wild king nights.”

Prosecutors aim to leverage Mr. Paul’s testimony, who was employed by Mr. Combs from late 2022 until March 2024, to substantiate their racketeering conspiracy allegations against him.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Combs utilized resources from his businesses to manipulate women into engaging in ecstasy-fueled sexual acts with male sex workers.

At 55 years old, Mr. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five criminal charges against him. His defense team maintains that the sexual interactions were consensual. The founder of Bad Boy Records, who once attained billionaire status and significantly influenced hip-hop’s place in American culture, could face a life sentence if found guilty.

During his testimony, which was protected by immunity from the prosecution, Mr. Paul stated that he purchased approximately $4,200 worth of marijuana and hundreds of dollars’ worth of ketamine for Mr. Combs during his tenure.

Jurors were shown a text message in which Mr. Paul sought reimbursement from Mr. Combs’s security team for his drug expenditures.

Additionally, they viewed a text message dated February 14, 2024, wherein Mr. Combs requested Mr. Paul, saying, “You get me zans,” which Mr. Paul interpreted as a request to obtain Xanax illegally.

Mr. Paul indicated that Mr. Combs ultimately sourced Xanax from another location and consumed cocaine and ecstasy in his presence.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Brian Steel, Mr. Paul claimed that acquiring drugs was a minimal aspect of his responsibilities and he believed the substances were intended solely for Mr. Combs’s private use.

“You were not some drug mule?” Mr. Steel questioned.

“Absolutely not,” Mr. Paul affirmed.

He also noted that before three or four “wild king nights,” he would prepare hotel rooms with lubricants, baby oil, liquor, and a Gucci pouch containing hard drugs.

After Mr. Combs concluded his activities, Mr. Paul mentioned he would wear gloves to clean up the room to prevent hotels from charging for damages.

Subsequently, Mr. Paul disclosed that he was charged with cocaine possession following an arrest on March 25, 2024, at the Miami-Opa Locka airport while en route to the Bahamas with Mr. Combs and other staff.

He explained that he discovered the cocaine while tidying up Mr. Combs’s room that day, placed it in his bag, but forgot about it and did not disclose its origin to law enforcement.

When prosecutor Christy Slavik inquired about his silence, Mr. Paul replied, “Loyalty.”

He further stated that the cocaine charge was eventually dismissed.