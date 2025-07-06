Trump Calls for Russia Sanctions Following Ukraine’s Largest Drone Attack

US President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Russia merely aimed to “keep killing people” and suggested the possibility of sanctions following Moscow’s most extensive drone and missile assault on Ukraine to date.

Mr. Trump indicated he was “very unhappy” after his phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, stating: “He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people; it’s no good.”

The US president noted that he and Mr. Putin discussed sanctions “a lot”.

“He understands that it may be coming,” he remarked.

Extended Russian bombardments sent citizens rushing for safety across the nation, occurring after the aforementioned phone call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin, which concluded without any resolution.

Drones buzzed over the capital, and explosions echoed throughout the night as Ukrainian air defense systems intercepted the onslaught.

Smoke billows over Kyiv following mass Russian drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Tymur, a Kyiv local who had previously endured Russian attacks, stated that the early morning assault felt unprecedented.

“Nothing like this attack had ever occurred before. There have never been so many explosions,” he remarked.

UN condemns drone attacks on Ukraine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia’s largest drone and missile attack thus far in the three-year conflict in Ukraine.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the recent series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation,” Mr. Guterres said in a statement.

He also urged for a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.

People sought refuge overnight in an underground subway station during missile strikes in Kyiv.

Zelensky labels Trump call ‘most productive yet’

Mr. Zelensky stated that his recent conversation with Mr. Trump was the best and “most productive” he has had to date.

“Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States that took place a day earlier, it was probably the best discussion we have had during this entire period, the most productive.”

“We discussed air defense matters, and I’m thankful for the willingness to assist. The Patriot system is indeed essential for protection against ballistic threats,” he noted.

Mr. Zelensky mentioned that the two leaders had addressed “several other important issues” that officials from both sides would consider in future meetings.

Increased military aid for Ukraine

Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Trump agreed to collaborate on strengthening Kyiv’s defenses.

“We talked about opportunities in air defense and concurred that we will work together to enhance the protection of our skies,” Mr. Zelensky shared on social media following the call.

Mr. Trump informed reporters aboard Air Force One that he had discussed the potential delivery of Patriot air defense missiles to Kyiv.

This follows the US announcement earlier this week regarding a reduction in some aid shipments to Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen remarked that this was a clear indication that the 27-nation European Union must “step up”.

Ukraine has also intensified its retaliatory strikes within Russia, where a woman reportedly lost her life due to a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, according to the acting governor of the Rostov region.

Discussions led by the United States to establish a ceasefire have stalled.

Delegations from both sides last met over a month ago, when they agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

Russia announced a new prisoner-of-war swap with Ukraine yesterday as part of that agreement.