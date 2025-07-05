Trump Signs Major Legislation on Independence Day

US President Donald Trump enacted a significant tax and spending cuts package at the White House during an outdoor ceremony on the Fourth of July holiday.

With military jets soaring above and hundreds of supporters present, Mr. Trump signed the legislation just a day after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives narrowly approved this pivotal bill of his second term.

The legislation, aimed at funding Mr. Trump’s immigration enforcement initiatives, making his 2017 tax cuts permanent, and anticipated to result in millions of Americans losing health insurance, passed with a 218-214 vote following an intense debate on the House floor.

“I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types,” Mr. Trump expressed during the ceremony, thanking House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune for guiding the bill through Congress.

US President Donald Trump signed the bill following a speech at the White House

Mr. Trump planned the ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House for the Independence Day holiday, featuring a flyover by stealth bombers and fighter jets similar to those involved in recent US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

Numerous supporters attended, including White House aides, members of Congress, and military families.

After a speech filled with confident assertions about America’s progress during his presidency, Mr. Trump signed the bill, took photos with Republican congressional leaders and cabinet members, and mingled with the jubilant crowd.

The bill’s approval represents a significant triumph for Mr. Trump and his Republican allies, who contend it will stimulate economic growth, while largely overlooking a non-partisan analysis predicting it will increase the nation’s $36.2 trillion debt by over $3 trillion (€2.5 trillion).

Despite some party members expressing concerns about the bill’s financial implications and its impact on healthcare programs, ultimately only two of the House’s 220 Republicans opposed the measure, joining all 212 Democrats in dissent.

B-2 Spirit stealth jets performed a military flyover during the Fourth of July celebration

The contentious debate over the bill included a record-breaking floor speech by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who spoke for eight hours and 46 minutes, condemning the bill as a handout to the wealthy that would deprive low-income Americans of federally-supported health insurance and food assistance.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin forecast that the law would cost Republicans votes in the 2026 congressional elections.

“Today, Donald Trump sealed the fate of the Republican Party, establishing them as the party for billionaires and special interests—not working families,” Mr. Martin stated in a press release.

“This legislation will burden the GOP for years. This was a complete betrayal of the American populace. Today, we are warning Republicans: you will lose your majority,” he added.