Mourners Assemble for Diogo Jota’s Funeral in Portugal Following His Passing

Diogo Jota’s wife and family were joined by Liverpool players at the funeral for the footballer and his brother in Portugal, following their tragic deaths in a car accident in Spain.

Jota, who had wed his long-term partner Rute Cardoso just 11 days prior to the crash, passed away alongside his brother, André Silva, after their Lamborghini crashed due to a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday.

The coffins of Jota and Silva were brought into Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in their hometown, followed by mourners.

Watch: Mourners arrive at church for funeral mass

Hundreds of locals from Gondomar, a small town in northern Portugal where Jota was raised, gathered outside the church.

A church bell tolled and the crowds applauded as the brothers’ coffins were carried into the church, with mourners clasping each other.

The funeral for Diogo Jota and André Silva took place in Gondomar, their hometown.

Among the attendees were Reds manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil Van Dijk, and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, and Joe Gomez.

Also present were his national team-mates Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Felix and Renato Veiga (Chelsea), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), as well as Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio, and Ruben Neves. Former Liverpool player Fabinho, Porto FC president Andre Villas-Boas, and Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez were also in attendance.

Neves served as one of the pallbearers for Jota, having flown in from Florida after playing for Al Hilal in the Club World Cup quarter-finals the previous night.

Some players were seen carrying wreaths designed like football shirts as they arrived at the church.

Portugal manager Martinez remarked, “These are incredibly sad days, as you can imagine, but today we demonstrated that we are a large, close family.”

“Their spirit will remain with us forever.”

The private service, attended by family and close friends, was conducted by the Bishop of Porto, Manuel Linda.

In an emotional homily directed at Jota’s family, Bishop Linda stated, “Solidarity in love is always stronger than death.”

Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson bring wreaths for the funeral.

Players, coaching staff, and representatives of Liverpool Football Club arriving for the funeral in Portugal.

Portuguese Manchester City player Ruben Dias arrives at the Gondomar funeral.

Michael Edwards, Chief Executive of Liverpool FC, is seen arriving at the funeral.

Manchester United and Portugal footballer Bruno Fernandes at the funeral in Gondomar.

Following the funeral service, the coffins were transported to the cemetery adjacent to the church.

Family and friends gathered for the brothers’ wake the day before, forming a queue outside the Portuguese chapel.

The brothers’ parents attended the Sao Cosme Chapel, the Capela da Ressurreicao, in Gondomar, alongside Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and Jota’s agent.

Many held service sheets featuring images of both brothers, with the largest showing Jota beaming in his Liverpool FC shirt, making a heart sign with his hands.

Liverpool FC postponed the return of their players for pre-season in light of Jota’s passing, with past and present players paying tribute to him and his brother on social media.

A sea of floral tributes was left outside Anfield, as fans from Liverpool and other clubs came to pay their respects.

Well-wishers view flowers, scarves, and shirts at a memorial set up near Anfield football ground.

Flags were lowered to half-mast at the stadium, and all club stores, museums, and tours were closed until Monday, with staff provided with wellbeing support.

Jota and Silva lost their lives after their car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria, near the city of Zamora at 12:40 am on Thursday.

Authorities are investigating the potential cause of the crash, indicating that the Lamborghini may have left the road due to a tyre blowout while overtaking.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the incident.