VIPs Touch Down in Venice for Bezos Wedding Celebrations

VIPs have been whizzing by speed boat through Venice as the three-day wedding party of businessman Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez begins as people protest in the Italian city.

They have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million euro nuptials, which are expected to begin with an open-air soiree in the cloisters of the 14th-century Madonna dell’Orto Church.

The couple arrived in Venice yesterday.

Ms Sánchez, 55, was spotted in a black dress with silver sequins – one of 27 outfits that she will reportedly wear during the festivities.

As police broke up the protest, Veneto region president Luca Zaia said the couple will donate €3 million to the city – up from an initial €1m.

US football player Tom Brady is in Venice

Wedding guests and their bodyguards nipped up and down the lagoon, closely followed by paparazzi in boats rented at exorbitant prices by the world’s media.

Police on jet-skis patrolled the canals around the church as the party hour neared.

Guests spotted include Jordan’s Queen Rania, British actor Orlando Bloom, US football player Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump – daughter of US President Donald Trump – and American fashion designer Spencer Antle.

US reality TV personalities Kim and Khloe Kardashian were snapped climbing into water taxis in stilettos, followed by talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an all-white outfit and runners.

Jordan’s Queen Rania boarding a taxi boat at Marco Polo Airport

Billionaire Mr Bezos, 61, and Ms Sánchez, a former news presenter and entertainment reporter, are staying at the Aman hotel, a luxury 16th-century palazzo on the Grand Canal with a view of the Rialto Bridge.

They will exchange vows tomorrow at a black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to Italian media reports.

The wedding itself is expected to take place in a vast open-air amphitheatre on the island, which sits across from St Mark’s Square.

The newlyweds are to be serenaded by Matteo Bocelli, son of famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the reports said.

The celebrations will reportedly end on Saturday with a party at the Arsenale, a vast shipyard complex dating to when the city was a naval powerhouse.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos arrived in Venice yesterday

Some locals say the A-list guests and their entourages bring good business.

Adriana, 83, said that “everyone wins” with the high-profile event, which has Venice’s famed luxury hotels booked out, and is likely to inspire others to marry there.

Samuel Silvestri, a 55-year-old shopkeeper and resident, said the city’s problem is day-trippers – “not the sort of tourism that turns Venice into a little Monte Carlo”.

But critics have accused Mr Bezos of using the UNESCO site as his personal playground.

Environmental activists have also pointed to the carbon footprint of the mega yachts and dozens of private jets bringing the rich and famous to the city.

It is “an excessive display of wealth and greed”, 51-year-old US tourist Christine Baker said.

“I understand why people are upset”.