WHO Keeps All Theories on COVID-19 Origin Open Following Inconclusive Study

The World Health Organization stated on Friday that all theories regarding the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic remain unresolved, following a four-year investigation that was limited by the lack of essential information.

This global catastrophe is estimated to have claimed 20 million lives, according to the WHO, while devastating economies, straining health systems, and disrupting lives worldwide.

The initial cases were identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, and understanding the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for Covid is crucial to preventing future pandemics.

However, a lengthy investigation conducted by the UN health agency indicated that, without further data, the origins of Covid and the manner in which it first spread would remain unresolved.

Expert Investigation

After significant delays, a WHO team of experts visited Wuhan in January 2021 to investigate the virus’s origins in collaboration with Chinese officials.

Their joint report, issued in March 2021, proposed that the most probable hypothesis was that the virus transferred from bats to humans through an intermediate species.

They also assessed the possibility of the virus escaping from the virology laboratories in Wuhan as “extremely unlikely.”

Nevertheless, this investigation received considerable criticism for its lack of transparency and access, as well as for not taking the lab-leak theory seriously.

In July 2021, the WHO initiated a new investigation by forming the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO).

The group’s report, which included 27 experts, was released on Friday.

“Until we receive further information requests or more scientific data, the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and its entry into the human population will remain unresolved,” SAGO chair Marietjie Venter stated at the press conference.

She noted that it was still “not clear” if the Wuhan seafood market was the initial source of the virus’s spillover into humans.

Regarding lab-leak theories, she mentioned that much of the required information for assessment was not accessible, hence it “could not be investigated or excluded.”

The WHO indicated that the data necessary to explore the lab leak hypothesis was not available.

‘Crucial Question’

“Over the past five years, we have gained significant insights into Covid-19, yet one critical question remains unanswered: how did it begin?” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus remarked.

He shared that SAGO has enhanced the understanding of Covid-19’s origins, but much essential information needed to fully assess all hypotheses has not been made available.

“Despite repeated requests, China has not provided hundreds of viral sequences from individuals who had Covid-19 early in the pandemic, detailed information on animals sold in Wuhan markets, or insights into laboratory work and biosafety conditions in Wuhan,” he stated.

“The WHO is also aware of intelligence reports from various governments regarding the origins of Covid-19. We have requested access to these reports.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump officially supported the lab leak theory.

Tedros emphasized that discovering how Covid-19 originated is a moral obligation, particularly for those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

He also noted that the virus continues to evolve, claiming lives and leaving individuals with post-Covid conditions, known as long Covid.

Tedros reiterated the WHO’s appeal to Beijing and other countries possessing information about the origins of Covid-19 to share this data transparently, in the interest of safeguarding the world against future pandemics.