Irish Embassy in Iran Temporarily Shuts Due to Deteriorating Conditions

The Irish embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed due to the escalating clashes between Iran and Israel, according to Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Last Friday, Israel launched attacks on Iran, claiming that its adversary was close to developing nuclear weapons.

In response, Iran, which asserts that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, has conducted missile and drone strikes against Israel.

Mr. Harris, who also serves as Minister for Foreign Affairs, stated that the closure of Ireland’s embassy in Tehran and the relocation of its personnel was prompted by the increasingly “dangerous” and “deteriorating” situation.

Reports indicate that Irish diplomats left Tehran via road, accompanied by diplomats from several other EU nations, as Iranian airspace has been closed.

The journey to the border of Iran took approximately 12 hours, and they successfully crossed out of the country around 6 pm today.

There were four Irish staff members at the embassy in Tehran; however, two had already departed, leaving Ambassador Laoise Moore and one other until today.

Mr. Harris noted that the decision was made due to heightened concerns regarding “the operational environment for our embassy in Tehran and the ability of our diplomatic staff to safely carry out their functions.”

“These measures will remain in place until it is safe for our personnel to return to Iran,” he added.

The Government is actively engaged in significant diplomatic efforts to assist Irish citizens residing in Iran and Israel who may wish to leave either country.

Approximately 30 Irish nationals are living in Iran, although not all are expected to evacuate.

There are currently no plans to close the Irish embassy in Tel Aviv or the Irish diplomatic presence in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Earlier today, the UK announced a temporary withdrawal of its staff from its embassy in Iran, stating it would continue to operate remotely.

Other countries, including Australia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Slovakia, have also announced the temporary closure of their Iranian embassies.

Leading European diplomats held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abas Araghchi in Geneva today, expressing their desire for a “diplomatic solution” to the ongoing conflict.

Israel urged European nations to maintain a “firm stance” in their negotiations with Iran, emphasizing that it was “not part of that meeting.”

European ministers spoke previously with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who indicated that the US is receptive to direct talks, even as it considers joining Israeli strikes aimed at undermining Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, sources reported.

The ministers from Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—along with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, met separately in Geneva before engaging with Mr. Araghchi.

A UN Security Council session is also currently in progress, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging all parties involved in the conflict to “give peace a chance.”

Iran has stated it will continue to defend itself against Israel, while Israel’s UN ambassador has vowed that attacks will persist until the nuclear threat from Iran is eliminated.

