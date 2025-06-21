Russia and Ukraine Continue POW Swap

The Russian government has announced that Russia and Ukraine have exchanged more captured soldiers, marking the latest in a series of prisoner swaps that were agreed upon at peace talks held in Istanbul earlier this month.

While the talks did not lead to any progress towards a ceasefire, both nations consented to release over 1,000 prisoners of war from each side—specifically those who are wounded, ill, or under the age of 25.

According to a statement from Russia’s defense ministry, “a group of Russian servicemen was returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over.”

The ministry added that the Russian soldiers are currently located in Belarus, which shares borders with both of the conflicting countries.

Today, most of the warriors returning from Russian captivity had been detained for more than two years. Finally, they are home.

These valiant defenders come from Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. Warriors of the Armed Forces, the National… pic.twitter.com/54bidDlCt2

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 20, 2025

He posted on X: “Most of the warriors returning today from Russian captivity had been held for over two years. And now, at last, they are home.”

“These are defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.”

“We are working to ensure that the exchanges continue until we bring everyone back,” he added.

Neither side disclosed the number of soldiers released in today’s exchange.

Moscow shared a video showing Russian soldiers in military fatigues, chanting “Russia, Russia” while draped in Russian flags.

Since the conflict began, both sides have conducted dozens of such exchanges, making it one of the few areas of dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

Despite two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul, they have not resulted in a cessation of hostilities.

Russia has declined to accept calls for an unconditional ceasefire, insisting instead on pursuing its advance that has been ongoing for three years.

It demands that Kyiv relinquish more territory and abandon its Western military support as a condition for a truce.

Emergency responders are dealing with the aftermath of strikes on residential buildings in Odesa on June 17.

This incident occurred as one person lost their life and at least 14 were injured due to Russian drone strikes targeting the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, which caused damage to high-rise buildings and railway infrastructure.

As Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port, Odesa is crucial for both imports and exports, and has been under persistent missile and drone strikes from Russia since the conflict began.

“Despite the active work of air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a higher education institution, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles,” local governor Oleh Kiper stated on Telegram messenger.

Mr. Kiper released images showing burning homes and scorched high-rise buildings.

According to the local emergency services, at least 10 drones struck residential buildings during the assault, resulting in severe fires.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 86 drones against Ukraine overnight.

The military noted that air defense units intercepted 34 drones, while another 36 were lost.

Nevertheless, military reports indicate that drones managed to hit eight locations.

Ukrainian state railways have reported damage to Odesa railway station during the attack, with power lines and rails affected.

Further drone strikes also targeted Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine overnight, causing damage to several private and multi-storey residences, according to Kharkiv officials.