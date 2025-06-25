BREAKING NEWS

Trump Drops Expletive, Urges Israel to De-escalate

By hanad

US President Donald Trump stated that Israel must de-escalate after claiming that both Israel and Iran breached a ceasefire he attempted to negotiate.

“I need to get Israel to settle down right now,” Mr. Trump remarked as he departed the White House.

“Israel, right after we reached the deal, launched a barrage of bombs unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed before, the largest we’ve ever seen.”

“We essentially have two nations that have been in conflict for so long and so intensely that they no longer know what they are doing.”

Previously, he cautioned Israel on his Truth Social platform against “dropping those bombs” on Iran, warning that it would constitute a breach of the ceasefire.

“Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it will be a significant violation. Bring your pilots home immediately!”

