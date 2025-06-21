Report Reveals Israel Violates Trade Agreement with EU

A review of Israel’s actions during the war in Gaza by the EU has found that it is “in breach” of the human rights obligations outlined in the EU-Israel Association Agreement, as reported by RTÉ News.

This review was initiated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement obligates both parties to adhere to human rights and international humanitarian law.

Critics have long maintained that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian population in Gaza violates these obligations, advocating for a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, either fully or partially, which encompasses trade, political, and educational ties.

Last month, the Dutch foreign minister—who is also a former ambassador to Israel and a persistent supporter of its policies—reintroduced this notion following Israel’s extensive humanitarian blockade of Gaza.

The Dutch proposal received majority backing among national capitals, leading Ms. Kallas to commission a review.

After the review’s release, a source close to Tánaiste Simon Harris remarked: “With the review now completed, it is crucial for the European Union to take swift and concrete actions against Israel.”

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss the review in their meeting on Monday, while Ms. Kallas will provide a briefing to EU leaders at their summit on Thursday.

However, to avoid significant divisions, diplomats indicate that member states might postpone any actions against Israel for a month, hoping for a substantial restoration of humanitarian aid to Gaza.