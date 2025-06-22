Vance in LA Calls for Troop Presence, Criticizes Newsom on Immigration Issues

The Republican Vice President JD Vance visited troops deployed in Los Angeles to manage protests against immigration raids, accusing Democratic state and city officials of fostering illegal border crossings.

Mr. Vance met with some of the 700 US Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops sent to Los Angeles by President Donald Trump, and he also criticized Democratic leaders for not backing local law enforcement.

This month, President Trump ordered California National Guard troops to Los Angeles, despite opposition from Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, to address protests sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on workplaces.

A US appeals court permitted Mr. Trump to maintain authority over California’s National Guard.

Mr. Trump deployed the California National Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this month.

Following the court’s ruling, Mr. Vance stated it affirmed that Mr. Trump’s troop deployment “was a completely legitimate and proper use of federal law enforcement.”

Mr. Vance did not specify when the Marines and National Guard would depart Los Angeles and suggested they might remain for an extended period.

“The soldiers and Marines are still very much needed here, as there are concerns about potential flare-ups,” said Mr. Vance.

He accused Mr. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of not effectively addressing illegal activities in the city and failing to support local and state law enforcement.

“They have regarded Border Patrol and border enforcement as if they are an illegitimate force, rather than recognizing them as the American people’s law enforcement enforcing the laws of the American people,” he added.

Mr. Newsom is rumored to consider a presidential run in 2028 and might face Mr. Vance in the election.

Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokesperson for Mr. Newsom, labeled the vice president’s statement as “categorically false.”

“The governor has consistently denounced violence and made his position clear,” she remarked.

She referenced posts made by Mr. Newsom on X, including one from June 9 where he stated, “Foolish agitators who take advantage of Mr. Trump’s chaos will be held accountable.”

Mr. Newsom has argued that Mr. Trump’s troop deployment intensified the protests, raised tensions, and is unconstitutional.